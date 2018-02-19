CAS Anti-Doping Division Registers Case Involving Russian Curling Athlete

The Anti-doping Division of the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS ADD) has initiated a procedure involving Russian curler Aleksandr Krushelnitsky, winner of the bronze medal at mixed doubles curling at the 2018 Winter Olympic Games in South Korea’s Pyeongchang, CAS said in a press release.

"Further to a request from the International Olympic Committee (IOC), the CAS ADD has initiated a procedure involving the athlete Aleksandr Krushelnitsky," the press release read.

The hearing date has not been set so far, the press release added.

Spokesman for the Olympic Athletes from Russia (OAR) Konstantin Vybornov said the day before that the Russian delegation had received a notification from the International Olympic Committee about a possible violation of anti-doping rules. The spokesman, however, refused to name the athlete and the sport.