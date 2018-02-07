Register
    International Olympic Committee president Thomas Bach gestures during a press conference following an IOC executive meeting. File photo

    IOC President Says Committee Has Good Arguments Against Banned Russian Athletes

    Sport
    PYEONGCHANG (Sputnik) - The International Olympic Committee (IOC) has good arguments in the dispute around Russian athletes, who were acquitted by the Arbitration for Sport (CAS) but were not invited by the IOC to the Winter Olympics, and hopes that the CAS would take the decision on the issue as soon as possible, IOC President Thomas Bach said.

    "We think we have very good arguments… Let's wait for the result, let's hope that the result comes as soon as possible," Bach said.

    The IOC president also said that the decision on the ROC reinstatement would be made by the special implementation group created by the IOC.

    "This is in the hands of the implementation group, which we have established. They are taking everything into consideration. The decision, the guidelines, is very clear, it says the respect of the latter and the spirit of the decision of the Executive Court of December 5th [allowing invited Russians athletes to compete under a neutral flag]. And in order to monitor it, we have established this group and they will then prepare their report at the end of the Olympic Games," Bach added.

    The sign of the International Olympic Committee (IOC) Headquarters in Lausanne
    © Sputnik/ Anton Denisov
    IOC Discusses Anti-Doping Issues Including Russian Athletes' Participation in 2018 Games
    Earlier this month, the CAS announced that it had ruled to uphold the appeals of 28 Russian athletes against the IOC Disciplinary Commission's decisions on their disqualification and lifetime ban from the Olympics over violations of anti-doping rules, and partially upheld another 11 appeals. Following the court's ruling, the Russian Olympic Committee (ROC) asked the IOC to send invitations to 15 Russian athletes and coaches. On Monday, the IOC's Invitation Review Panel denied the request. The Russian athletes are trying to dispute the IOC decision through the CAS with the hearing scheduled for Thursday.

    The scandal around the alleged systematic use of prohibited chemicals in Russian sports erupted in 2015, when the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) accused Russia of multiple violations and suspended the Moscow laboratory of RUSADA, the Russian National Anti-Doping Agency. In 2016, Richard McLaren, head of the WADA investigative team, presented a two-part report alleging the existence of a state-supported doping program in Russia. Russian officials have refuted the allegations, while admitting that the Russian sports had some doping-related issues.

    The scandal resulted in a lifetime ban for a number of Russian athletes, the revision of the 2014 Olympics results, as well as disqualification of the Russian national team from the 2018 Games. This year, only "clean" Russian athletes will be allowed to compete in the Olympics under a neutral flag.

