Total of 32 Russian Athletes Banned From Olympics File Appeals Against IOC - CAS

PYEONGCHANG (Sputnik) - A total of 32 Russian athletes filed appeals on Tuesday with the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) against the decision of the International Olympic Committee (IOC) to ban them from participation in the 2018 Winter Olympics in South Korea, the CAS said in a press release.

"The Ad hoc Division of the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) has opened an arbitration procedure following an urgent application filed by 32 Russian athletes (the Applicants) against the International Olympic Committee (IOC) (the Respondent). The Applicants challenge the IOC decision refusing to invite them to participate in the 2018 Olympic Winter Games. They request that CAS overturn the IOC decision and allow them to participate in these Games as Olympic Athletes from Russia," the press release said.

In December, the IOC suspended the Russian Olympic Committee (ROC) over alleged state-sponsored doping scheme in the country and prohibited the Russian athletes to compete under the national flag in the upcoming 2018 Winter Olympics, saying that only "clean" athletes may participate in the contest under a neutral flag.

So far, the IOC has invited 169 Russian athletes to compete in the upcoming Winter Games. The invitations have not however been extended to a number of leading Russian athletes.

"The parties are exchanging written submissions and a hearing is likely to be held on 7 February 2018. The Panel’s decision will be communicated as soon as possible thereafter," the CAS added.

Last week, the CAS fully overturned the IOC ban for 28 Russian athletes and partially upheld the appeals against the ban from 11 others.

However, on Monday, the IOC Invitation Review Panel recommended that the committee not extend an invitation to the Winter Olympics in Pyeongchang to 15 Russian athletes and coaches, who were among those 28 acquited.