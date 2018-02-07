US Has ‘No Plans’ to Meet With North Korean Officials at Olympics

"[There are] no plans to meet with North Korean officials during or after the Olympics," Nauert said. "There is no shift in US policy regarding this."
Earlier, however, US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson did not rule out a possible meeting between Vice President Mike Pence and North Korean representatives during his upcoming trip to South Korea.
Recently, tensions between North and South Koreas have broken somewhat in anticipation of 2018 Winter Olympic games in Pyeongchang. The nations even agreed to march under the same flag during the games.
Last week, US special representative to North Korea Joseph Yun reported that the US was far from using military force on the Korean Peninsula.
