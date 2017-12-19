No Pain, No Gain: Football Player Breaks His Hand While Scoring a Goal (VIDEO)

Sometimes, scoring a goal is not as exciting as it seems: German footballer Marcel Halstenberg suffered a triple fracture of his hand as he sent the ball into the net during a national championship game on Sunday.

RB Leipzig, a German association football club, was facing off against Hertha BSC in a 2017-18 Bundesliga match on December 17 at the Olympiastadion in Berlin, when Marcel Halstenberg learned the hard way how painful this sport can be.

In the 90th minute, the 26-year-old Leipzig defender darted toward the keeper and headed home his team's second goal, but then crashed into the side-netting and fell on his right hand breaking it in three places, the club reported on Twitter. The dramatic moment was captured on video and shared across the web.

Unfortunately, Halstenberg's commitment didn't pay off — the football player's "precious" goal did not help his team avoid defeat, with the final score being 2:3.