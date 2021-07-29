Thirsty for K-Pop? Here Are Fresh Comebacks to Expect in August

The world of K-pop never stops, so despite the difficulties with COVID-19 restrictions, the South Korean industry still pleases its fans with beautiful and unique comebacks of their beloved idols.

August 2021 is full of long-awaited debuts and releases, so here is a list to mark the dates in the calendar.

Astro

The K-pop boy band ASTRO will release their eighth mini-album "Switch On" on 2 August. Members of the band participated in writing the lyrics and production of the songs and have already dropped a highlight medley of the upcoming release.

Kim Woojin

An ex-member of Stray Kids, now the soloist Woojin, will drop his first album "The moment : 未成年, a Minor" on 5 August.

Previously involved in a scandal involving sexual harassment rumours, to clear his name and continue his career as a solo singer, the artist released a documentary titled "Finger Killer", revealing what allegedly really happened after his team conducted an investigation.

Sunmi

The solo singer and icon Sunmi is coming back with her third mini-album, titled "1/6" and emanates a seductive mood in the concept photos ahead of the release on 6 August.

The BOYZ

The runners-up in Mnet's idol survival show "Kingdom: Legendary War" will return with new material on 9 August. It will be their sixth mini album, named "THRILL-ING", 11 months after the release of their fifth mini-album "Chase".

TXT

This young and confident boy band, TXT, who recently became the first K-pop act to spend seven weeks on the Billboard 200, will release the repackage album "The Chaos Chapter: Fight or Escape" on 17 August. Their last album, "The Chaos Chapter: FREEZE", was released back in May. They have already shared a countdown teaser.

There are also some announced comebacks and debuts without a confirmed date yet.

Girls Generation's Hyoyeon will be dropping her new single sometime in mid-August, according to South Korean media outlets.

Also, long demanded by fans, the solo debut of Blackpink's member Lisa is scheduled for August, as YG Entertainment has confirmed that her solo album is next in line after Jennie and Rose.

SM Entertainment also promised to have a comeback for Red Velvet and has already started to warm up the audience with special teasers and materials from Red Velvet's archive.