Popular K-Pop Boy Band The Boyz Confirms New Album Release

The Boyz officially confirmed via their label Cre.ker Entertainment on 22 July that they will have a comeback on 9 August with their sixth mini-album.
This is their first album activity since the end of the TV show "Kingdom", the sequel to "Road to Kingdom", where they took second place. It is also their first release in 11 months since their fifth mini-album "CHASE" in September last year.
The Boyz, who debuted in 2017, have not only beat their own best album sales but have also shown constant growth in popularity – not only in South Korea but also overseas – and proudly entered major domestic music charts.
Fans are showing strong support and are willing to wait for their new release.
The Boyz finally confirmed the date of their comeback it's on August 9 and I think they will drop other informations and teasers anytime soon. So stay tune Deobis pic.twitter.com/IgxKj33HTm— BestWithTBZ (@BestwithTbz) July 22, 2021
Deobi and company lady waking up to the boyz comeback news pic.twitter.com/nUwYLGK5k3— dani 🐣 jusadan era (@moonlightdeobis) July 22, 2021
THE BOYZ COMEBACK AUGUST 9TH pic.twitter.com/OwnuUBzyVD— hourly kevin🌙 (@hourlykeviin) July 22, 2021
All comments
Show new comments (0)