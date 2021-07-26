K-Pop Boy-Band Astro Ready to Meet 'After Midnight' In New MV Teaser

The six-member group who had their debut in 2016 and are proving almost to be veterans in the glittering world of K-Pop super-stardom are gearing up to treat their public to their eighth extended play 'Switch On'.

Fantagio Entertainment had dropped the music video teaser for ASTRO's new album and its lead song 'After Midnight' on 26 July.

Members Eunwoo, MJ, Moonbin, Jinjin, Rocky and Yoon Sanha bring a summer vibe to their latest crowd pleaser with a cheerful beat which many K-Pop fans will be thrilled to experience.

Earlier this year, ASTRO brought out its second regular album 'All Yours' and recently the number of views its title song 'ONE' had received on YouTube had exceeded 30 million, proving beyond any shadow of a doubt ASTRO's global popularity.

Many fans have been waiting with barely concealed rapture for this comeback and have shared their excitement on Twitter.

​Astro debuted with the single 'Hide & Seek' back in 2016 and was named by Billboard as one of the best K-Pop rookie groups of that year. Known for their perfect choreography, when not working as a group, they often take part in musicals and numerous endorsements.

The most recognisable of the six is band leader, 24-year-old Cha Eun-woo, who is also a popular Korean actor: among his works as a male lead are the television series 'Rookie Historian Goo Hae-ryung', and hit drama 'True Beauty' based on the famous webtoon.