Register
11:51 GMT10 July 2021
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    US financier Jeffrey Epstein appears in a photograph taken for the New York State Division of Criminal Justice Services' sex offender registry on 28 March 2017 and obtained by Reuters on 10 July 2019.

    Epstein 'Bombarded' Journo with 'Smarmy, Bullying Calls', Threatened to 'Curse Her Unborn Children'

    © REUTERS / Handout .
    Society
    Get short URL
    by
    0 10
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/05/0b/1082851046_0:250:2995:1935_1200x675_80_0_0_a0ec4e3a49be3c27be511de7cd18a729.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/society/202107101083355498-epstein-bombarded-journo-with-smarmy-bullying-calls-threatened-to-curse-her-unborn-children/

    New York Times bestselling author Vicky Ward, host and producer of “Chasing Ghislaine,” which is coming out on 15 July as an Audible Original podcast, was assigned a story in 2002: to probe where tycoon Jeffrey Epstein’s money came from, leading her on a quest into the bowels of his empire.

    Convicted pedophile Jeffrey Epstein had tried tactics ranging from charm offensive to outright bullying against New York Times bestselling author Vicky Ward when she was assigned to write a story about him by Vanity Fair in 2002.

    According to the investigative journalist, who is the host and producer of “Chasing Ghislaine”, coming out on 15 July as an Audible Original podcast and as a Discovery+ show slated for later in 2021, her article was on Epstein's money.

    'Сontrol Freak’

    The now-deceased tycoon had amassed a wealth that no one knew the source of.

    The intriguing American financier who purportedly rubbed shoulders with the glitterati of the silver screen, presidents and billionaires immediately “creeped out” the British-born Ward. The woman claims that throughout the numerous phone calls they exchanged to arrange the off-the-record interview she glimpsed a “mercurial control freak”.

    For example, he would munch his way through all the sandwiches laid out for his 'tea', one by one, without offering the pregnant journalist anything. She also describes how he deliberately left out on his desk a copy of a lurid book by notorious French writer the Marquis de Sade for her to notice.

    After they had spoken, his assistant phoned Ward to tell her that Epstein had thought she was “pretty”.

    As the journalist had mentioned to Epstein in passing that she hadn't studied maths since age 14, he had a messenger deliver a book to her home address: 'Maths For Dummies'.

    This photo shows the Manhattan residence of Jeffrey Epstein, Monday July 8, 2019, in New York
    © AP Photo / Bebeto Matthews
    This photo shows the Manhattan residence of Jeffrey Epstein, Monday July 8, 2019, in New York

    Vicky Ward says the crass flattery left her with a sense of unease, especially since she had not given the financier her home address. Epstein then proceeded to bombard her with phone calls on a daily basis for months that ranged from “smarmy” to “bullying”.

    According to Ward, she had a gut feeling the man was hiding something. She describes the revolt she felt from his misogynistic jokes, like when he revealed a desire to see his female staff only wearing Prada bikinis in his New York house, even in winter.

    According to the author, Epstein throughout the interview was “fixated” with “the girls”.

    “What about the girls? What have you got on the girls?” he would purportedly ask her.

    She says that she deplores she failed to glean enough information about the alleged victims of his sex trafficking ring and the part that his purported “Madam” Ghislaine Maxwell played.

    FILE PHOTO: Audrey Strauss, acting U.S. attorney for the Southern District of New York, speaks alongside William F. Sweeney Jr., assistant director-in-charge of the New York Office, at a news conference announcing charges against Ghislaine Maxwell for her alleged role in the sexual exploitation and abuse of minor girls by Jeffrey Epstein in New York City, New York, U.S., July 2, 2020
    © REUTERS / Lucas Jackson
    FILE PHOTO: Audrey Strauss, acting U.S. attorney for the Southern District of New York, speaks alongside William F. Sweeney Jr., assistant director-in-charge of the New York Office, at a news conference announcing charges against Ghislaine Maxwell for her alleged role in the sexual exploitation and abuse of minor girls by Jeffrey Epstein in New York City, New York, U.S., July 2, 2020

    Vicky Ward says that eventually Jeffrey Epstein veered off into direct threats against her, saying he had compiled a dossier on her then-husband and her. While threatening to sue her personally, he even went as far as to claim he could put a 'hex' on her unborn children.

    As the threats had prompted Ward to record her conversations with Epstein, with transcripts running to some 450 pages, she claims to have discovered a host of information casting light on the late felon’s underworld of "international espionage, blackmail, money-laundering and smuggling guns, diamonds and drugs”.

    Prince Andrew is seen with Virginia Roberts during a visit to New York with Andrew's friend and alleged pimp Jeffrey Epstein
    Prince Andrew is seen with Virginia Roberts during a visit to New York with Andrew's friend and alleged "pimp" Jeffrey Epstein

    Claiming that she lost the original recording years ago, the journalist has now produced an audio reenactment of the conversations by actors, which is what her podcast Chasing Ghislaine, offers.

    ​Jeffrey Epstein was arrested in 2019 on charges of organising the sex trafficking of underage girls. While denying all charges and awaiting trial, the tycoon was found dead in his New York federal jail cell in 2019 in circumstances that continue to spark conspiracy theories.

    As for Ghislaine Maxwell, Epstein’s alleged accomplice, she is currently awaiting trial for sex trafficking and recruiting underage girls for sexual services. The woman who denies all charges faces up to 80 years behind bars if found guilty.

    Related:

    Maxwell’s Answers to 'Highly Intrusive Question' About Epstein May Be Used in Court – Ruling
    Epstein-Maxwell Relationship Reportedly Started Years Earlier Than Previously Thought
    Maxwell Lawyers 'Hopeful' Cosby Release Might See Epstein 'Madam's' Sex Trafficking Charges Dropped
    Trump Feared Maxwell's Arrest Might Mire Him in Epstein Scandal, Mulled Pardoning Her, Book Claims
    Tags:
    Jeffrey Epstein, Epstein, Ghislaine Maxwell
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    French star Sophie Marceau at the red carpet to present her latest movie, 'Everything Went Fine',
    'Everything Went Fine' Premiere: Film Stars and Celebrities Hit Red Carpet at Cannes 2021
    Moving on Out
    Moving on Out
    The view shows ruins of Palmyra, an ancient Semitic city and historical architectural monument in present-day Homs Governorate, outside Damascus, Syria.
    US War for "Peace" in Syria
    by Sputnik
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse