Meghan Markle & Prince Harry Reportedly Turn to Pussycat Dolls Singer's Adviser

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, who departed their senior royal posts at Buckingham Palace last year to seek “financially independent” lives, have already signed some very lucrative deals with Netflix and Spotify.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are apparently trying to persuade Ollie Ayling, the business guru working with former Pussycat Dolls singer Nicole Scherzinger, to become their full-time consultant, a source told The Sun.

According to the insider, the pair – who have just become parents for the second time – want the "best in the business to help," despite the fact they've managed to "rapidly expand their business empire" in recent months on their own.

Ayling is the architect behind Scherzinger’s recent lucrative collaborations with Müller Corner yoghurt and Perfectil vitamins, reportedly helping the singer amass a £10 million fortune during their seven years working together.

“Ollie Ayling has been key in guiding Nicole’s career, making her money and keeping her relevant, so he was deemed a perfect fit,” the source claimed.

“The Sussexes are already way more famous than the Pussycat Dolls. Now they want a fortune bigger than Nicole’s.”

Harry and Meghan haven't confirmed or denied this report.

The ex-senior royals previously signed a deal with streaming giant Netflix to produce documentaries, shows, and children's programmes, plus a separate agreement with Spotify to make podcasts. According to reports, these contacts will endow the couple with no less than £140 million.

In January 2020, the Sussexes announced their decision to step down from their senior royal posts to pursue a “financially independent” life either side of the Atlantic before the pandemic hit, and they wasted no time in relocating to Meghan’s native California.

Meanwhile, Prince Harry frustrated many when he famously complained in the couple's scandalous interview with Oprah Winfrey in March that his family cut him off financially following "Megxit."

Since then, he's landed a “chief impact officer” job at mental service app BetterUp, as well as becoming a member of the Aspen Institute's new Commission on Information Disorder, which aims to resolve the "modern-day crisis of faith in key institutions." At the same time, his 39-year-old wife reportedly earned a £500,000 advance for her first children’s book "The Bench" about father-son relations.