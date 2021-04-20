Prince Harry Mocked Online as His New Job Title Can Be Translated as 'Penis' From Japanese

As Prince Harry has now become the Chief Impact Officer at the mental health services startup BetterUp, quite a few social media users appeared amused by the Duke of Sussex’s new job title.
While the acronym for Chief Impact Officer, "CHIMPO", has apparently caused a number of English-speaking netizens to crack a smile simply because of how it sounds, there also seemed to be no shortage of Japanese-speaking social media users eager to explain that the word in question is slang for "penis" in Japan.
@colbertlateshow @Trevornoah @StephenAtHome @latelateshow Please God someone talk about what Prince Harry's job title Chimpo means in Japanese.— 弾き語りジェームス (@hikigatarijames) April 14, 2021
I read the #PrinceHarry is now a 'chimpo' (chief impact officer). My Japanese friends are having a good giggle about this since chimpo describes a certain part if the male anatomy in Japanese. Oops. Perhaps he might want to ditch that title... #RoyalFamily— Alice Allan (@alicemeallan) April 15, 2021
Prince Harry in the "Chimpo" means "Harry the dick" in Japanese...😅 pic.twitter.com/c3cud7BwHq— まな･:*+ (@cordimana97) April 11, 2021
Wonder how long #PrinceHarry will keep this title @BetterUpInc as the #chiefImpactOfficer #chimpo what a fool he is I have no sympathy for him at present— MarinaArl💗🇬🇧💙🇬🇷 (@Reamararl) April 20, 2021
#PrinceHarry I’m sure that Chief Impact Officer is going to be shortened to Chimpo 😆— Monkex 💙 (@Monkex) March 25, 2021
According to SoraNews24, some jokingly branded Harry as "Chief Pole Officer" and "a Royal C*ck", while one netizen wondered aloud about what would happen if the royal were to arrive in Japan and introduce himself as a "chimpo" to the officials.
Prince Harry announced his employment at BetterUp last month, with the royal apparently being expected not to actually manage a team, but rather to boost the venture’s popularity.
