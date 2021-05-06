Register
12:54 GMT06 May 2021
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    The Duchess of Sussex arrives for the annual Royal British Legion Festival of Remembrance at the Royal Albert Hall in Kensington, London on Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019

    Meghan Markle Under Fire for Using 'Duchess' Title for Her Children's Book

    © AP Photo / Chris Jackson
    UK
    Get short URL
    by
    0 0 0
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/05/06/1082817539_0:944:2048:2096_1200x675_80_0_0_1a2e30c50f9c1c00a9962a4fd6e8ec49.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/uk/202105061082817664-meghan-markle-under-fire-for-using-duchess-title-for-her-childrens-book/

    Runaway royals Prince Harry and Meghan Markle settled in the LA last year, effectively losing their patronages, privileges, and titles. They're still free to use their "Duke and Duchess of Sussex" names, but critics say they are trying to profit from the titles.

    Meghan Markle’s decision to sign her soon to be released children’s book using her "Duchess of Sussex" title has been blasted as “ridiculous” and “laughable” by royal author Angela Levin.

    Titled "The Bench," the book – which Meghan says began as a poem she penned for Prince Harry on Father’s Day when Archie was just one month old – is expected to be released on 8 June.

    ​But the book’s newly published cover, painted by acclaimed artist Christian Robinson, has already caused a stir among Brits, who are questioning why Markle is signing off as the Duchess given her very public criticism of "the Firm."

    "The fact that she wants to cling on to her royal title and the book is written by Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, is laughable,” royal biographer Angela Levin told the Sun.

    “Because they wanted to get away from the Royal Family, they hated the Royal Family – they felt trapped,” the author of "Harry: A Biography of a Prince" added. "They didn't like it, they wanted freedom and they’ve got freedom. You can’t have everything you want like that."

    In a bombshell interview with US chat show queen Oprah Winfrey, the Sussexes explained that they left their senior royal posts in March 2020 to escape the "racist" UK media and due to a lack of support from Buckingham Palace. Meghan also claimed there were “concerns” from one unnamed royal about the skin tone of their son Archie when she was pregnant with him. Prince Harry backed up her claim but stopped short of revealing who it was, with Oprah later clarifying that it wasn't the Queen nor her late husband Prince Philip.

    Meanwhile, the Duke of Sussex also said he believed his father Prince Charles and elder brother Prince William are “trapped” in the institution with no chance of leaving like he did. The two future kings were reportedly outraged by this claim.

    Levin told the tabloid that it wasn't necessary for Markle to sign her upcoming book with her title – most royals really prefer not to.  

    "You don’t use your royal position to make commercial gain," the writer commented. "Not many people sign a book with their titles, it’s just ridiculous."

    "They write their name and people should know who they are – they don’t add 'Duchess of this and that' after it," Levin went on, adding:

    "If you want your privacy be quiet, don’t shout from the hills all the time saying ‘look at me now.'"

    If Meghan hadn't opted to use her Duchess title, the other options on the table were Meaghan Markle or Meaghan Mountbatten-Windsor – she could have adopted the latter after her 2018 wedding, but the surname is usually ditched by the royals, who prefer to be known by their first names. 

    However, in general, news about the upcoming book has sparked more online joy than criticism, but some have raised the point that the title and style of Markle’s story very much resembles the "The Boy on the Bench" – a children’s book written by Corrinne Averiss nearly three years ago. The England-based author, however, has dismissed the "plagiarism" accusations, writing on Twitter that she sees no similarities.

    Tags:
    Meghan Markle, United States, United Kingdom
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    While They Were Still Together: Bill and Melinda Gates' Most Iconic Photos
    While They Were Still Together: Bill and Melinda Gates' Most Iconic Photos
    The Withdrawal Tango
    The Withdrawal Tango
    The view shows ruins of Palmyra, an ancient Semitic city and historical architectural monument in present-day Homs Governorate, outside Damascus, Syria.
    US War for "Peace" in Syria
    by Sputnik
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse