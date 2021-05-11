Melinda Gates Breaks Silence in First Twitter Post Since Divorce Announcement

Melinda Gates published a tweet on Mother's Day, making it her first official statement since her divorce announcement with Bill. The wife of the tycoon mentioned her "resilience" and posted a photo with her three kids - Phoebe, Rory, and Jennifer.
I love being their mother. Whatever Mother's Day means to you—a day to celebrate a mom, honor a memory, or reflect on your own resilience—I hope your day is a meaningful one. pic.twitter.com/a85NFwFzcp— Melinda French Gates (@melindagates) May 9, 2021
Melinda is believed to be the one who filed for divorce last Monday, apparently saying in the documents that the marriage has been "irretrievably broken". However, the details about the causes and details of the breakup remain unclear. The Gates divorce promises to be the most expensive in the world, at an estimated cost of $127 billion.
