Register
10:14 GMT13 March 2021
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    Joseph Goebbels, Third Reich Commissioner for Radio and Propaganda, is shown in the 1930s.

    From Sex Mansion to Vegan Commune: New Lease of Life for Ex-Nazi Propaganda Chief's Hideaway

    © AP Photo
    Society
    Get short URL
    by
    101
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/i/logo-itemprop.png
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/society/202103131082330589-from-sex-mansion-to-vegan-commune-new-lease-of-life-for-ex-nazi-propaganda-chiefs-hideaway/

    Notorious Nazi Propaganda Minister Joseph Goebbels had a lush piece of land donated to him for private purposes on the Bogensee back in 1936; there, he had a private and secluded refuge built to cater to his whims.

    A secluded retreat that was once in the possession of Reich Minister of Propaganda of Nazi Germany Joseph Goebbels is to be given a new lease of life.

    The venue that offered a secluded place for one of Adolf Hitler's closest and most devoted associates to reportedly engage in love trysts with various mistresses, including the then film star Lida Baarova, will be converted into an artists' commune with special accommodation for immigrants, writes Berliner Zeitung.

    According to the material published by the ambitious project, the now-abandoned Bogensee mansion, comprising over 70 rooms complete with a private cinema, will be converted into a complex that will offer residents a vegan restaurant, non-profit supermarket and homeopathic health centre.

    Furthermore, there will be workshops, a children's theatre, a sports hall, and creative workshops that should be suitable for glass artists, wood artists, sculptors and designers. It will also feature also living space designated for the 'disadvantaged in our society', such as immigrants and the disabled.

    A museum would also detail the remarkable history of the site.

    “We want to build a co-operative community and we want to bring life back there. We want to make it a hotspot for culture and education and health. We want to create an area for an alternative way to live and to work,” Arnim Beutel, a spokesman for LKC Bogensee, was cited by the Daily Mail as saying.

    The initiative expects the project to be completed in ten years, and the project's initiators hope the transformed venue will thus hold neo-Nazis at bay.

    Arnim Beutel 's daughter, Fanny Beutel, 16, was quoted as saying:

    “I think that far-right people would be deterred from using it as a pilgrimage because of our principals, our beliefs and the way we try to treat people equally.”

    'It should be a diverse community, added Beutel, saying that Hitler and Goebbels “would hate it because of course we do the opposite of what they would do”.

    LKC Bogensee is already in discussion with a local renewable power company, Barnim Energie, over supporting the scheme, which is anticipated to be costly. A gradual approach to renovation is to be adopted, with the completed estate to house approximately 250 people.

    The current owners of the property – the Berlin government – is spending an estimated €230,000 (approximately $275,000) a year on maintaining it.

    “The difficulty of this place is this historical weight, and that's a problem. I think we have to give this place a new use. It could be a symbolic way to show how to live with this history,” said Beutel.

    ‘Sex Mansion’

    Hitler's propaganda chief Joseph Goebbels, who was particularly adept at manipulating the then-novel media of radio and film for propaganda purposes, had been gifted land at the picturesque Bogensee, near Berlin, for his birthday in 1936.

    He used the spacious mansion built there to cater to his reportedly voracious sexual appetite.

    It was also here that Goebbels wrote his notorious Total War speech, which he delivered at the Berlin Sportpalast on 18 February 1943, as the tide of World War II was turning against Nazi Germany.

    In a 1936 diary entry, Joseph Goebbels referred to Bogensee as 'an idyll of solitude' where once could be 'completely left to your own devices'.

    German Minister of Propoganda Dr. Joseph Goebbels
    © AP Photo
    German Minister of Propoganda Dr. Joseph Goebbels

    Eventually, Goebbels moved his family into the mansion, after he was ordered by Hitler to break off his extramarital affair with actress Lida Baarova.

    ​The family subsequently fled Bogensee for the German capital on 22 April, and ultimately committed suicide, also poisoning their six children, in Berlin on 1 May 1945, as Nazi Germany faced imminent defeat in the war.

    Goebbels Family portrait: in the centre are Magda Goebbels and Joseph Goebbels, with their six children Helga, Hildegard, Helmut, Hedwig, Holdine and Heidrun. Behind is Harald Quandt in the uniform of a Flight Sergeant of the Air Force
    © CC BY-SA 3.0 / German Federal Archives / Goebbels Family portrait
    Goebbels Family portrait: in the centre are Magda Goebbels and Joseph Goebbels, with their six children Helga, Hildegard, Helmut, Hedwig, Holdine and Heidrun. Behind is Harald Quandt in the uniform of a Flight Sergeant of the Air Force

    After the end of WWII, the property was converted into an East German college for Free German Youth (FDJ), or Freie Deutsche Jugend, formerly the official youth movement of the German Democratic Republic (GDR) and the Socialist Unity Party of Germany.

    The mansion fell into disuse after the fall of the Berlin Wall and German reunification in 1990, when the German Democratic Republic became part of the Federal Republic of Germany (FRG) to form the reunited nation of Germany.

    The property came close to being demolished, as such options had been suggested in Berlin.
    Social Democratic Party of Germany (SPD) politician Sven Heinemann was quoted by German media as saying:

    “I am in favour of demolition. I am amazed that the building was not destroyed after the war. "

    Related:

    Hyatt Slammed Over 'Hosting Nazis' as Netizens Compare CPAC Stage to Nazi Symbol
    Germany Initiates Probe Into Killings of Soviet War Prisoners by Nazi Soldiers, Reports Say
    Some Want to Rewrite History, Equating USSR With Nazis to Force Russia Make Excuses, Putin Says
    Polish Deputy Prime Minister Says His Party Treated Like 'Jews by Goebbels'
    Hong Kong Row: Global Times Editor-in-Chief Compares Mike Pompeo to Goebbels
    Tags:
    Adolf Hitler, WWII, WWII, Nazi, Nazi, Nazi, Joseph Goebbels
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    A top-down view of a polyester face mask - showing the fibres nicely bundled - after being photographed with a scanning electron microscope, is seen in an undated image released 9 March 2021. The scale is 250 micrometres, or millionths of a metre, wide.
    Masks Seen Through The Microscope: Which are the Most Effective Against COVID-19?
    Hints of the Past
    Hints of the Past
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    by Sputnik
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse