Register
23:40 GMT12 March 2021
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    Adolf Hitler

    'Black Book': Hitler Had Hit List of 3,000 Brits to Round Up After UK Invasion, Author Reveals

    © Sputnik
    Society
    Get short URL
    by
    0 0 0
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/106428/29/1064282979_0:0:1200:675_1200x675_80_0_0_3cfe4ca066e7fb651f6533baf2c2e935.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/society/202103121082328757-black-book-hitler-had-hit-list-of-3000-brits-to-round-up-after-uk-invasion-author-reveals/

    The Nazi leader, Adolf Hitler, had a plan for the invasion of the United Kingdom called Operation Sea Lion, which would push for both air and naval superiority for Nazi Germany in the English channel. New details of the failed plan have come to light.

    Author Sybil Oldfield, in a new book titled "The Black Book: The Britons on the Nazi List", revealed a so-called Black Book of Nazi Germany that included the names of over 3,000 prominent British subjects who would be rounded up after Hitler invaded the United Kingdom.

    According to the book, those from the list were to be placed under house arrest or thrown into "newly constructed camps", or could face an even worse fate.

    SS Col. Franz Six, a professor tasked with leading the elimination of any opposition to the Nazis in Britain, was greenlighted to “set up Einsatzgruppen [paramilitary SS death squads]… as the situation dictates and the necessity arises", Oldfield says.

    The "Black Book", according to the author, was compiled under the oversight of SS Col. Walter Schellenberg, beginning in 1937. According to the Nazi book, “almost the whole of Britain was really controlled by very rich, assimilated British Jews,” and complained that Jews in the media promoted “anti-German influence.”

    The tome served as both a "handbook" for troops occupying the UK while also containing names of people subject to arrest.

    “Once I so quickly discovered that these anti-fascist Britons … were marvelous human beings — brave, humane, intelligent — the more I wanted to learn more and then share it,” Oldfield told The Times of Israel in an interview.

    Among those included in the blacklist were Winston Churchill, then-UK Prime Minister, along with his cabinet; senior Labour politicians, trade unionists and well-known pre-war anti-fascists; and many British Jews. Particularly, there was the first president of Israel, Chaim Weizmann; Oscar Deutsch, owner of the Odeon cinema chain; film producers Ivor Montagu and Isidore Ostrer; and Lords Melchett and Bearsted from the financial sphere.

    The list included Albert Einstein, as well as nuclear physicist Leo Szilard and Black singer Paul Robeson, although the three had already fled to the United States. 

    Not only people were subject to rounding up, but organisations as well, with publishing houses Penguin Books and the Left Book Club, the Middle England Rotary club, the Transport and General Workers Union, as well as the YMCA, the Workers’ Educational Association, and the Quakers, included in the list.

    Oldfield said that the main goal of her book was to find out why the listed Britons were “suspected above all others of having the potential to obstruct the successful Nazification of Great Britain", along with making sure that what she believes is a "gap" in the historical record - the efforts of those resisting fascism and warning against Hitler before the war - is filled.

    “It’s rather disturbing that the Nazis, who seem to exercise a sort of taboo fascination in popular consciousness, a forbidden darkness, always somehow get the headlines,” she noted to the outlet.

    Related:

    Video: US Rep Apologizes for Saying 'Hitler Was Right,' Says She's 'Passionately Pro-Israel'
    ‘Tough Competition to Hitler': India's Bihar Orders 'No Govt. Job' for People Indulging in Protests
    'You Couldn't Talk Openly': Former Munich Resident Reveals What Living Next to Hitler Was Like
    Dictator's 'Throne': Toilet Seat Where Hitler 'Put His A**' Auctioned for Thousands of Dollars
    Tags:
    Jews, Nazi, Adolf Hitler, Nazi Germany
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    A top-down view of a polyester face mask - showing the fibres nicely bundled - after being photographed with a scanning electron microscope, is seen in an undated image released 9 March 2021. The scale is 250 micrometres, or millionths of a metre, wide.
    Masks Seen Through The Microscope: Which are the Most Effective Against COVID-19?
    Hints of the Past
    Hints of the Past
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    by Sputnik
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse