Dictator's 'Throne': Toilet Seat Where Hitler 'Put His A**' Auctioned for Thousands of Dollars

The personal toilet seat of Nazi dictator Adolf Hitler has been sold ended at auction, The Sun reports.
According to the newspaper, the item in question was put up for sale by the son of a WWII US soldier named Ragnvald C. Borch who looted it from Hitler's private bathroom at Berghof, his retreat in the Bavarian Alps.
"Where do you think Hitler put his ass?" Borch inquired when another soldier spotted him swiping the toilet seat as a keepsake.
The white wooden seat was eventually sold for some $18,750, with Bill Panagopulos from Alexander Auctions describing it as "one of a kind."
Adolf Hitler's toilet seat, stolen for years, set to be auctioned at £15k. pic.twitter.com/c0lVlmcl3C— Otaigbe Imadegbelo (@Imudia_se2) February 8, 2021
"This was as close to a 'throne' as the dictator would ever get," he said. "One can scarcely imagine the plotting the tyrant undertook while contemplating the world from atop this perch."
As The Sun points out, it wasn't the only item linked to Hitler and his wife Eva Braun sold at the auction held in Chesapeake City, Maryland. The Nazi leader's porcelain shaving mug went for about £15,600, while Eva’s “floral lace knickers” raised £1,300.
"How could we possibly embarrass and denigrate Hitler more than offer his toilet seat and his wife's undies?” Panagopulos said. "The image of Hitler on the throne is just ridiculous."
All comments
Show new comments (0)