Register
03:29 GMT21 February 2021
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    Britain's Prince Harry and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex walk through a Redwoods forest in Rotorua, New Zealand, Wednesday, Oct. 31, 2018

    'Make or Break': Sussexes' Interview With Oprah Will Be Chance to Win US Audience, Report Claims

    © REUTERS / POOL New
    Society
    Get short URL
    by
    0 10
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/02/0f/1082081443_0:0:2225:1252_1200x675_80_0_0_f0b2e1d5589a9d36a5225ea5b36a0bc2.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/society/202102211082140844-make-or-break-sussexes-interview-with-oprah-will-be-chance-to-win-us-audience-report-claims/

    The tell-all special, titled "Oprah with Meghan and Harry," is expected to air on March 7, focusing mainly on the Duchess of Sussex, promising to provide an inside look at life as a royal, with royals.

    The interview with American TV legend Oprah Winfrey will "make or break" the odds of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex being successful in the US, The Daily Mail reported Saturday.

    The 90-minute show, which will air immediately after the hit CBS show "60 Minutes", is the chance for the couple to "woo and win over Americans". 

    "This is make or break for them," an undisclosed producer who used to work with Oprah reportedly said. "People in Britain assume they are famous here but the reality is they are not A-list stars in the same way Beyonce or even the Kardashians are."

    The TV professional claims that this interview is extremely important primarily for Meghan, who needs to build her independent personal image in her home country instead of forever being associated in the mind of the average American with the UK royal family.

    "It seems Meghan wants to state her case and present her narrative about how she was received in Britain and what caused Megxit," the producer said, saying it is significant that Meghan will appear on her own in the first part of the special. "She needs regular Americans to understand what she's about, like her and then want to click on her Netflix projects or Spotify podcasts."

    The Duke of Sussex is expected to join his wife for an interview in the second part of the conversation. And one of the probable reasons for this could be that US citizens do not pay much attention to British royal life.

    In this file photo taken on March 11, 2019 Britain's Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex (R) and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex leave after attending a Commonwealth Day Service at Westminster Abbey in central London.
    © AFP 2021 / BEN STANSALL
    Almost Half of Brits Consider Sussexes' Interview With Oprah 'Inappropriate'
    "Most Americans have no idea what they stand for and what they actually do. Of course, we know Harry is Princess Diana's son, but ask your average guy in the street and they likely have no clue about them beyond that," he said.

    All in all, the expert figures that this interview will allow the Sussexes to present themselves and their views to the widest possible audience, and it will depend on them whether they manage to charm the American public.

    "The fact they've been given the time slot after 60 Minutes, which consistently wins the ratings war on Sunday nights, should give them a huge audience going in. The question is can they keep those millions of viewers interested enough to keep watching for an hour and a half?", the producer asked rhetorically.

    It was announced on Friday by Buckingham Palace that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex will not return to their roles as the senior members of the British royal family, after announcing their leave in early January 2020, thus resulting in them being stripped of all of their royal patronages and duties to the crown.

    The couple has recently struck several reasonably big deals with several TV companies and Netflix.

    And last week, the royal couple announced they were expecting their second child.

    Related:

    Prince Harry Wants to Retain His Honorary Military Titles and Spend More Time in UK, Report Says
    Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Secretly Met With California Governor Ahead of US Election - Report
    Harry and Meghan Had to Go!
    Royally Confused: 'Oops' Moment as Sky News Mistook Harry & Meghan For William & Kate
    Tags:
    royal family, royals, Meghan Markle, Prince Harry, Oprah Winfrey, Duchess of Sussex, Duke of Sussex, USA, US
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Standing tall in North Dakota, where a blizzard in 1966 nearly buried utility poles.
    World's Largest Snowfalls Ever Recorded
    Pot, Meet Kettle
    Pot, Meet Kettle
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    by Sputnik
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse