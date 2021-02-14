Meghan Markle, Prince Harry Await Second Child

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex on Sunday confirmed to The People and Sky News that they are expecting a second child.
"We can confirm that Archie is going to be a big brother," a spokesperson for the couple said, referring to Meghan and Harry's son. "The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are overjoyed to be expecting their second child."
Meghan and Harry, who announced their intention to step away from their royal duties and live independent of Buckingham Palace, welcomed their first child, son Archie, in May 2019. On the same year, they moved to Canada and then to the US, planning to split their time between the UK and North America.
Recently, the couple secured a lucrative contract with Netflix to produce children's shows, movies and documentaries.
