Princess Anne Deemed 'Least Controversial Choice' to Replace Harry as Captain-General - Report

Earlier this week, Buckingham Palace announced that Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle had informed Queen Elizabeth that they will not return as working members of the British Royal Family. As a result, the Duke of Sussex is expected to give up all his military commands in the spring.

Princess Anne is expected to take over the role of Prince Harry in the Royal Marines and become their first-ever female chief, Captain-General, in addition to her other royal duties, The Sunday Times reported Saturday.

After Buckingham Palace insisted the titles and the patronage would be turned over to "working members of the Royal Family," the report says, citing an unnamed source in the military, Prince William had initially been picked to succeed his little brother.

However, following Megxit and the rumors of the increasing tensions between the Sussexes and the Cambridges, it was deemed a provocative move. Princess Anne, whose father, the Duke of Edinburgh, held the post before, ended up as "least controversial choice" for the position.

The 69-year-old Princess Anne, who is considered by some as one of the most hard-working members of the British monarchy, is now affiliated with 65 military organizations and is currently the Chief Commandant for Women in the Royal Navy.

"She's not going to cause any problems or scandals...it wouldn't be fair to take it off one brother and give it to the other," the source said, adding that Princess Anne was "well-liked" by the Marines. "They would obviously like to keep Harry but we will be told who we get."

She is Royal Colonel of the 6th Battalion of the Royal Regiment of Scotland, Royal Honorary Colonel of the City of Edinburgh Universities Officers Training Corps, Commodore-in-Chief of Canada's Naval Force, among others.

Harry is reportedly scheduled to return to Britain for a farewell engagement with the Royal Marines next month, a little more than two years after he took over from the Duke of Edinburgh as Captain-General. Princess Anne is also expected to be in attendance.

Clients Part Their Ways with Patrons

The decision comes as a number of other organizations have already begun to cut relations with Harry and Meghan in light of the announcement that all their royal positions and patronages are being revoked. Buckingham Palace said the Dukes' decision meant "it is not possible to continue with the responsibilities and duties that come with a life of public service."

Prince Harry will be stepping down from his role as RFU Patron.



We would like to thank Prince Harry for his time and commitment to the RFU both in his position as Patron and Vice Patron. The RFU has greatly valued his contribution to promoting and supporting the game. pic.twitter.com/9Gp3oyuYnD — England Rugby (@EnglandRugby) February 19, 2021

A statement regarding the National Theatre’s patronage following today’s statement from Buckingham Palace. pic.twitter.com/YpsubODgHV — National Theatre (@NationalTheatre) February 19, 2021

A statement from QCT following today’s statement from Buckingham Palace. We would like to thank The Duke and Duchess of Sussex for their support and commitment to Team QCT: pic.twitter.com/lzBG9ExnUL — The Queen's Commonwealth Trust (@queenscomtrust) February 19, 2021

"As evidenced by their work over the past year, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex remain committed to their duty and service to the UK and around the world, and have offered their continued support to the organisations they have represented regardless of official role," a spokesman for the Sussexes is quoted in the report as saying. "We can all live a life of service. Service is universal."

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle revealed on Sunday that they were expecting their second child. They are also scheduled to appear on American TV on March 7 for an "intimate" interview with talkshow legend Oprah Winfrey, focusing on their lives as Royals and the UK Royal Family.