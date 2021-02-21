Register
02:54 GMT21 February 2021
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    Britain's Prince Harry, the Duke of Sussex looks on during a visit to 42 Commando Royal Marines at their base in Bickleigh, in Devon, England, Wednesday, Feb. 20, 2019

    Princess Anne Deemed 'Least Controversial Choice' to Replace Harry as Captain-General - Report

    © AP Photo / Finnbarr Webster
    UK
    Get short URL
    by
    0 10
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/02/01/1081946114_0:106:2776:1668_1200x675_80_0_0_274797f96c1761c164129785135ebd2f.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/uk/202102211082140433-princess-anne-deemed-least-controversial-choice-to-replace-harry-as-captain-general---report/

    Earlier this week, Buckingham Palace announced that Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle had informed Queen Elizabeth that they will not return as working members of the British Royal Family. As a result, the Duke of Sussex is expected to give up all his military commands in the spring.

    Princess Anne is expected to take over the role of Prince Harry in the Royal Marines and become their first-ever female chief, Captain-General, in addition to her other royal duties, The Sunday Times reported Saturday.

    After Buckingham Palace insisted the titles and the patronage would be turned over to "working members of the Royal Family," the report says, citing an unnamed source in the military, Prince William had initially been picked to succeed his little brother.

    However, following Megxit and the rumors of the increasing tensions between the Sussexes and the Cambridges, it was deemed a provocative move. Princess Anne, whose father, the Duke of Edinburgh, held the post before, ended up as "least controversial choice" for the position.

    Britain's Prince Harry and Meghan Duchess of Sussex attend a roundtable discussion on gender equality at Windsor Castle in Windsor, England, Friday Oct. 25, 2019.
    © AP Photo / Jeremy Selwyn
    Harry and Meghan Had to Go!
    "She's not going to cause any problems or scandals...it wouldn't be fair to take it off one brother and give it to the other," the source said, adding that Princess Anne was "well-liked" by the Marines. "They would obviously like to keep Harry but we will be told who we get."

    The 69-year-old Princess Anne, who is considered by some as one of the most hard-working members of the British monarchy, is now affiliated with 65 military organizations and is currently the Chief Commandant for Women in the Royal Navy.

    She is Royal Colonel of the 6th Battalion of the Royal Regiment of Scotland, Royal Honorary Colonel of the City of Edinburgh Universities Officers Training Corps, Commodore-in-Chief of Canada's Naval Force, among others.

    Harry is reportedly scheduled to return to Britain for a farewell engagement with the Royal Marines next month, a little more than two years after he took over from the Duke of Edinburgh as Captain-General. Princess Anne is also expected to be in attendance.

    Clients Part Their Ways with Patrons

    The decision comes as a number of other organizations have already begun to cut relations with Harry and Meghan in light of the announcement that all their royal positions and patronages are being revoked. Buckingham Palace said the Dukes' decision meant "it is not possible to continue with the responsibilities and duties that come with a life of public service."

    "As evidenced by their work over the past year, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex remain committed to their duty and service to the UK and around the world, and have offered their continued support to the organisations they have represented regardless of official role," a spokesman for the Sussexes is quoted in the report as saying. "We can all live a life of service. Service is universal."

    Prince Harry and Meghan Markle revealed on Sunday that they were expecting their second child. They are also scheduled to appear on American TV on March 7 for an "intimate" interview with talkshow legend Oprah Winfrey, focusing on their lives as Royals and the UK Royal Family.

    Related:

    'Archie is Going to be a Big Brother': Meghan Markle, Prince Harry Expecting Second Child
    Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Secretly Met With California Governor Ahead of US Election - Report
    'He's Like a Hobbit!' Prince Harry's Bare Feet on Valentine's Day Photo Spark Criticism on Twitter
    Prince Harry Self-Isolating to Take Private Jet for UK Right Away If Prince Phillip’s State Worsens
    Royally Confused: 'Oops' Moment as Sky News Mistook Harry & Meghan For William & Kate
    Tags:
    British Armed Forces, British army, UK Armed Forced, British Monarchy, Princess Anne, Princess, Prince Philip, Prince Harry, royal family, royals, royals, UK
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Standing tall in North Dakota, where a blizzard in 1966 nearly buried utility poles.
    World's Largest Snowfalls Ever Recorded
    Pot, Meet Kettle
    Pot, Meet Kettle
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    by Sputnik
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse