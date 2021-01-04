Register
08:38 GMT04 January 2021
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    Greta Thunberg

    Climate Activist Greta Thunberg Turns 18, Pokes Fun at Conspiracy Theories

    © CC BY 4.0 / Anders Hellberg / Greta Thunberg
    Society
    Get short URL
    by
    0 01
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/0b/1b/1081288792_0:37:1280:757_1200x675_80_0_0_9340ccae86a01b8132363a4d353b24cc.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/society/202101041081642027-climate-activist-greta-thunberg-turns-18-pokes-fun-at-conspiracy-theories/

    Since her rise to prominence in 2018 as a 15-year-old, Thunberg has turned into a climate guru of sorts, who vocally berates world leaders, befriends celebrities-turned-ecowarriors (such as Arnold Schwarzenegger and Leonardo DiCaprio), and instructs her massive followship on how to live a sustainable life.

    Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg, widely celebrated during her teenage years, turned 18 on Sunday, officially becoming a grown-up.

    Thunberg, now an adult, marked the occasion with a sarcastic tweet.

    After thanking her numerous "well wishers", Thunberg poked fun at the numerous conspiracy theories about herself, which have flourished since her rise to global fame in 2018 as a 15-year-old teenager.

    "Tonight you will find me down at the local pub exposing all the dark secrets behind the climate- and school strike conspiracy and my evil handlers who can no longer control me! I am free at last!!", Thunberg wrote sarcastically, wearing a "Flat Mars Society" shirt.

    ​Apart from congratulations, arguably the most common emotions on social media were disbelief and incredulity, encapsulated in the following tweet: "Greta is 18 already? I feel old".

    ​While Thunberg's rise to prominence was meteoric and her fame international, many critics were sceptical about the authenticity of her character and her campaign, citing her mental issues including Asperger's and seeing her as a manipulated child. Among other things, some of her less-than-sparkling spontaneous interviews and the permanent presence of certain people in her entourage are referenced to cast further doubt about the independence of her message. Greta's sarcasm was meant to dispel these claims.

    As for her supposedly hitting the local pub, the minimum drinking age in bars in Sweden is really 18, though some pubs and nightclubs might have a higher age limit for entry: 20 or even 25. However, the minimum age to buy alcoholic beverages containing over 3.5 percent alcohol is 20, and they can only be bought at Systembolaget, a state-owned chain.

    Despite her tender age, Greta Thunberg has amassed an ever-growing list of trophies, prizes, and accolades and enjoyed the media's undivided attention and admiration, appearing on front pages across the globe. She was nominated for the Nobel Peace Prize twice (both were narrow misses).

    What started as a solitary campaign outside the Swedish parliament, turned into an international school strike movement, with hundreds of thousands of schoolkids walking away from classes and demanding more resolute climate action from their respective governments. Thunberg herself has since become somewhat of a climate guru, who vocally berates world leaders, befriends celebrities-turned-ecowarriors, and instructs her massive followship on how to live a sustainable life. Greta herself doesn't fly and doesn't buy new clothes.

    Greta's phenomenal fame overshadowing that of climate activists of the past hasn't been without controversy, as numerous critics see her as a puppet in the hands of the very same multinational companies and politicians she eagerly blasts.

    Related:

    Greta Thunberg Calls World Society ‘One Big Nudist Party’
    Greta Thunberg Lashes Out Against Norway's, Canada's Membership in UN Security Council
    Greta Thunberg Takes Over Swedish Newspaper as Editor For One Day
    Greta Thunberg 'Honoured' by Reports That Amazon Considers Her Activism 'Threat to Business'
    Tags:
    Greta Thunberg, Scandinavia, Sweden
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    People mourn by the grave of senior Iranian military commander General Qasem Soleimani, during the one year anniversary of his killing in a US attack, in his hometown of Kerman, Iran, 2 January 2021.
    Iran Commemorates Death Anniversary of General Qasem Soleimani
    ‘Brother’ From Another Mother
    ‘Brother’ From Another Mother
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    by Sputnik
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse