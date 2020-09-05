Register
11:47 GMT05 September 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    Greta Tunberg at a press conference before the March for Climate protest in Madrid.

    'The Person I Am': Greta Thunberg Hails Her Portrayal in New Docu as 'Shy, Nerdy' Girl

    © Sputnik / Alejandro Martínez Vélez
    Society
    Get short URL
    by
    0 00
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107918/61/1079186153_0:163:2976:1837_1200x675_80_0_0_d04e4e47857b0268cb119870ed7b4f34.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/society/202009051080373701-the-person-i-am-greta-thunberg-hails-her-portrayal-in-new-docu-as-shy-nerdy-girl/

    The newly released "I Am Greta" documents the everyday life of Swedish girl Greta Thunberg, the figurehead for a global climate crisis campaign that has attracted both praise and stringent criticism alike since her rise to prominence in 2018.

    Greta Thunberg has lauded the film "I am Greta" that premiered at the 2020 Venice film festival, for what she deemed to be a true to life portrayal of her – as "a shy and nerdy person" who "loves her dogs and routine" but whose life has been drastically changed by the climate cause.

    The Swedish teenage climate activist allowed filmmaker Nathan Grossman to follow her for a year after he first met her in 2018, on the first day of Thunberg's solo school strikes.

    Climate activist Greta Thunberg, from Sweden marches with other demonstrators as she participates in a school strike climate protest in Bristol, south west England, Friday, Feb. 28, 2020.
    © AP Photo / Matt Dunham
    Climate activist Greta Thunberg, from Sweden marches with other demonstrators as she participates in a school strike climate protest in Bristol, south west England, Friday, Feb. 28, 2020.

    Thunberg told AFP she hoped the often touching movie that tracks her stunning rise would put an end to the "conspiracy theories that I don't think for myself and someone else writes my speeches".

    "In the movie you can see that is not actually true, that I do decide for myself", said the activist, commenting on the film via Zoom during a break in classes at her secondary school in Stockholm.

    The new docu shows her emergence as a top celeb, while shouldering "too much" responsibility to remind the world and its leaders of the ongoing existential crisis.

    "It is such a responsibility. I don't want to have to do all this", she said, as the fly-on-the-wall documentary depicts everything from her vegetarian eating habits to dancing in her pyjamas for effective stress relief.

    While critics blasted her as "mentally ill" in the film, Thunberg, who is known to suffer from Asperger syndrome, laughed it all off, saying:

    "Sometimes I think it might be good if everyone had a bit of Asperger's. I don't see the world in black and white, just the climate crisis", she quipped, reserving room for irony time and again in the movie.

    The news about the film has turned out to be quite divisive, as some lamented her "mental illness", while fans weighed in hailing her "Fridays for Future" rallies.

    "Hollywood needs to make a movie about a Greta Thunberg-like character who becomes a warrior for the planet and fights the fossil fuel industry from burning our planet", one urged, whereas another brought up the abuse issue:

    "I wish this little girl would just go away. She is her parents spokesperson and nothing more. She did not come to these conclusions, they were given to her by her parents and she has learned to read them convincingly. She is not an activist, she is an abused child".

    Others, however, rose to her defence, suggesting that criticism comes from no one else but internet trolls:

    Quite a few suggested that the docu is yet another way to boost publicity and promote "political propaganda":

    "Disgusting, why are those activists taking advantage of a mentally-ill teenager to promote their agenda?", another charged, with a third explaining Greta's passion for climate change with her diagnosis:

    "I wouldn't call her mentally ill. She is an Aspie, and they can fixate on a subject to the point we would call obsession. If anything, she lacks diverse information, thus comes to a singular conclusion that is ill-informed".

    Thunberg shot to prominence in 2018 following her solo protests in front of the Swedish parliament, and her popularity has since skyrocketed, with major organisations giving her a platform to speak from. However, the Greta Thunberg phenomenon has been controversial from the very start, as many increasingly saw her being a protégé of some money-thirsty adult lobbies behind her, promoting economic change under the pretext of the urgency of climate issues. Conservative politicians, including President Donald Trump and Brazil's Jair Bolsonaro, called out Thunberg's rallies, with POTUS inviting the 17-year-old activist to work on her "anger issue".

    Swedish environmental activist Greta Thunberg watches as U.S. President Donald Trump enters the United Nations to speak with reporters in a still image from video taken in New York City, U.S. September 23, 2019
    © AP Photo / Andrew Hofstetter
    Swedish environmental activist Greta Thunberg watches as U.S. President Donald Trump enters the United Nations to speak with reporters in a still image from video taken in New York City, U.S. September 23, 2019

    Related:

    Greta Thunberg Promises to Donate $1 Million She Received from Philanthropic Organisation to Charity
    'How Dare You?' Greta Thunberg Trolled for Criticising India's Move to Hold Exams Amid Pandemic
    Greta Thunberg's Website Blocked Over India's Environment Draft: What's so Controversial About It?
    Tags:
    school, crisis, climate, climate change, Greta Thunberg
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    The winner of the Miss MAXIM-2020 beauty and sexuality contest, Oktyabrina Maksimova (Veliky Novgorod) (C) and the finalists
    Sputnik's Best August Photos
    Vote Early, Vote Often
    Vote Early, Vote Often
    Russian two-vector vaccine against coronavirus
    Russia’s Vaccine Against COVID-19 in Facts and Details
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse