Greta Thunberg Bursts Into US Presidential Race by Endorsing Joe Biden

With the presidential election in the United States looming , teenage climate activist Greta Thunberg has stepped forward to urge voters to support one of the candidates – Joe Biden.
In a recent tweet of hers, Greta argued that although she never engages in “party politics”, the upcoming US elections "is above and beyond all that".
"From a climate perspective it’s very far from enough and many of you of course supported other candidates. But, I mean…you know…damn!" she tweeted. "Just get organized and get everyone to vote #Biden".
Greta's message elicited a somewhat mixed reaction online, and although some netizens welcomed her sentiment, there were those who didn't seem particularly impressed.
Several users also pointed at Biden's stance on fracking.
And a number of people called her out over the "party politics" bit of her tweet.
