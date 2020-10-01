Register
12:15 GMT01 October 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    In this June 5, 1991 file photo, British socialite Ghislaine Maxwell arrives at Epsom Racecourse. The FBI said Thursday July 2, 2020, Ghislaine Maxwell, who was accused by many women of helping procure underage sex partners for Jeffrey Epstein, has been arrested in New Hampshire.

    FBI Reportedly Tipped Off on Ghislaine Maxwell by Woman Claiming 'Predator Combed Gyms for Recruits'

    © AP Photo / Jim James
    Society
    Get short URL
    by
    0 30
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/07/0e/1079876085_0:314:2047:1466_1200x675_80_0_0_120bc425cfaa17a726beb6ab1ec16c3b.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/society/202010011080630247-fbi-reportedly-tipped-off-on-ghislaine-maxwell-by-woman-claiming-predator-combed-gyms-for-recruits/

    A woman has come forward claiming she could have easily fallen victim to Ghislaine Maxwell's dealings. She said that when the socialite offered her a modelling job, she had different career aspirations and declined the offer due to health issues.

    A former teenage model, Molly Skye Brown, said she tipped off the FBI about Jeffrey Epstein's pal and former lover Ghislaine Maxwell and her alleged scouting for staffers for the late paedophile's atrocious empire last year, The Sun reported. Brown, now aged 42, claims she was picked out when she was only 14 by the British socialite when she worked at a children's gym in Palm Beach, Florida, just a stone's throw from the notorious financier's property.

    "I was working at a gym in Palm Beach county in the childcare facility…I was on the elliptical machine working out, which is by the front window. I was half-naked, a young girl with an exercise outfit on, showing my body", Brown started off to detail the setting in which Maxwell came up to her and handed her her business card asking if she did any modelling at the time.

    Maxwell was reportedly bewildered to hear the girl was underage, saying she "could easily pass for 18".

    Ghislaine Maxwell appears via video link during her arraignment hearing where she was denied bail for her role aiding Jeffrey Epstein to recruit and eventually abuse of minor girls, in Manhattan Federal Court, in the Manhattan borough of New York City, New York, U.S. July 14, 2020
    © REUTERS / JANE ROSENBERG
    Epstein Accuser Reveals She is 'Happier' With Maxwell's Arrest Than the Financier’s Death

    Brown claimed Maxwell had offered the then young teenager work as a Victoria's Secret model, and as a masseuse.

    However, Molly, who has a hip problem that caused her to limp, claimed she knew from the very start that she wasn't "catwalk modelling material". She went on to share with The Sun that:

    "I told Maxwell I really preferred acting, singing, and musical theatre. She said: 'Well, if you change your mind, I have a lot of modelling opportunities'", Brown recalled.

    Referring to the short exchange, the former gym worker said she intuitively had an impression of Maxwell being "just a predator prowling the streets".

    She is certain the encounter with the British socialite didn't happen by chance.

    "I have no doubt. I've now had others tell me that I'm exactly the type - I fit the bill perfectly", Molly, who said she is also a childhood rape victim, shared, also bringing up the recollections of her acquaintance who worked at the Altamonte Mall in Orlando. The latter reportedly told her Maxwell would be spotted hanging around the shopping centre, handing out her cards indiscriminately.

    Ghislain Maxwell's Charges

    Molly Brown's account comes as Ghislaine Maxwell is being held at a Brooklyn prison, where she is awaiting court proceedings over her six federal charges, including of earlier perjury and direct involvement in the sexual abuse of girls she allegedly procured for sex and massages for her paedophile friend. If found guilty on all six, she could be behind bars for a period of up to 35 years. Maxwell and her legal team deny the allegations of her having aided Epstein's sex trafficking ring.

    The socialite, daughter of infamous British media tycoon Robert Maxwell, who was accused of massive financial fraud in the late 1980s and early 1990s, was arrested in early July in her New Hampshire hideout. The development sparked increased interest in the dealings of late Jeffrey Epstein's inner orbit, with top political and royal figures including Bill Clinton and the UK's Prince Andrew, who had visited Epstein at his multiple properties, being implicated in the scandal.

    Related:

    Bill Clinton Reportedly Had ‘Intimate Dinner’ With Ghislaine Maxwell in Los Angeles Back in 2014
    'She'll Have His Back': Ghislaine Maxwell Won't Turn on Prince Andrew, Her Friend Tells Media
    Ghislaine Maxwell Reportedly Becomes 1st Federal Inmate in NYC to Meet Lawyers in Person Since COVID
    Tags:
    Ghislaine Maxwell, victims, Jeffrey Epstein, accuser
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Destruction and Shrapnel in Nagorno Karabakh After Large-Scale Hostilities in the Region
    Destruction and Shrapnel in Nagorno-Karabakh After Large-Scale Hostilities in the Region
    Disgrace-Off
    Disgrace-Off
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse