FBI Reportedly Tipped Off on Ghislaine Maxwell by Woman Claiming 'Predator Combed Gyms for Recruits'

A woman has come forward claiming she could have easily fallen victim to Ghislaine Maxwell's dealings. She said that when the socialite offered her a modelling job, she had different career aspirations and declined the offer due to health issues.

A former teenage model, Molly Skye Brown, said she tipped off the FBI about Jeffrey Epstein's pal and former lover Ghislaine Maxwell and her alleged scouting for staffers for the late paedophile's atrocious empire last year, The Sun reported. Brown, now aged 42, claims she was picked out when she was only 14 by the British socialite when she worked at a children's gym in Palm Beach, Florida, just a stone's throw from the notorious financier's property.

"I was working at a gym in Palm Beach county in the childcare facility…I was on the elliptical machine working out, which is by the front window. I was half-naked, a young girl with an exercise outfit on, showing my body", Brown started off to detail the setting in which Maxwell came up to her and handed her her business card asking if she did any modelling at the time.

Maxwell was reportedly bewildered to hear the girl was underage, saying she "could easily pass for 18".

Brown claimed Maxwell had offered the then young teenager work as a Victoria's Secret model, and as a masseuse.

However, Molly, who has a hip problem that caused her to limp, claimed she knew from the very start that she wasn't "catwalk modelling material". She went on to share with The Sun that:

"I told Maxwell I really preferred acting, singing, and musical theatre. She said: 'Well, if you change your mind, I have a lot of modelling opportunities'", Brown recalled.

Referring to the short exchange, the former gym worker said she intuitively had an impression of Maxwell being "just a predator prowling the streets".

She is certain the encounter with the British socialite didn't happen by chance.

"I have no doubt. I've now had others tell me that I'm exactly the type - I fit the bill perfectly", Molly, who said she is also a childhood rape victim, shared, also bringing up the recollections of her acquaintance who worked at the Altamonte Mall in Orlando. The latter reportedly told her Maxwell would be spotted hanging around the shopping centre, handing out her cards indiscriminately.

Ghislain Maxwell's Charges

Molly Brown's account comes as Ghislaine Maxwell is being held at a Brooklyn prison, where she is awaiting court proceedings over her six federal charges, including of earlier perjury and direct involvement in the sexual abuse of girls she allegedly procured for sex and massages for her paedophile friend. If found guilty on all six, she could be behind bars for a period of up to 35 years. Maxwell and her legal team deny the allegations of her having aided Epstein's sex trafficking ring.

The socialite, daughter of infamous British media tycoon Robert Maxwell, who was accused of massive financial fraud in the late 1980s and early 1990s, was arrested in early July in her New Hampshire hideout. The development sparked increased interest in the dealings of late Jeffrey Epstein's inner orbit, with top political and royal figures including Bill Clinton and the UK's Prince Andrew, who had visited Epstein at his multiple properties, being implicated in the scandal.