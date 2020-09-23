Register
02:48 GMT23 September 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    Former US President Bill Clinton before the farewell ceremony for the former Chancellor of Germany, Helmut Kohl, at the European Parliament in Strasbourg, France, 01.07.2017.

    Bill Clinton Reportedly Had ‘Intimate Dinner’ With Ghislaine Maxwell in Los Angeles Back in 2014

    © Sputnik / Alexey Vitvitsky
    US
    Get short URL
    by
    214
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/09/17/1080544239_0:182:2048:1334_1200x675_80_0_0_01208390c59414c3d6071964a22ea0cb.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/us/202009231080544213-bill-clinton-reportedly-had-intimate-dinner-with-ghislaine-maxwell-in-los-angeles-back-in-2014/

    British socialite Ghislaine Maxwell, a close associate of a deceased pedophile Jeffrey Epstein, is currently detained in a Brooklyn jail facing six charges including sex trafficking and enticement of underage girls for Epstein.

    Former US President Bill Clinton had a secret dinner that involved, among others, Jeffrey Epstein’s British pal, Ghislaine Maxwell, who is accused of trafficking teenage girls for the deceased sex offender, a Tuesday report by the Daily Beast claims, citing multiple sources.

    According to the report, the “intimate dinner”, attended by the former president, Maxwell, and with her alleged husband, Scott Borgerson, and other associates, took place at a Los Angeles restaurant in February 2014, following a celebrity gala that month.

    Clinton aides reportedly attempted to bar Maxwell’s invitation to that secret dinner, because of allegations of her involvement in Epstein’s sex-trafficking crimes, over which he was convicted and jailed in 2008.

    “This is an intimate dinner with Clinton in LA,” one source, who was disturbed by the decision of inviting the now-accused sex-trafficker Maxwell, told the website. “Think of all the people he knows in LA, and Ghislaine gets to attend.”

    A spokesperson for Clinton refused to comment on the Daily Beast report, pointing out, however, that according to a 2019 statement by Clinton’s team, he previously clarified he had no knowledge of the “terrible crimes” Epstein pleaded guilty to, nor the recent charges against him.

    “President Clinton knows nothing about the terrible crimes Jeffrey Epstein pleaded guilty to in Florida some years ago, or those with which he has been recently charged in New York,” the statement read.

    In July, Maxwell was arrested in New York and charged with trafficking teenage girls to convicted pedophile Epstein, who died in mysterious circumstances in a New York prison cell in August 2019 while awaiting trial over charges of trafficking underage girls for sexual purposes.

    Related:

    Photos of Bill Clinton Getting Neck Massage From Alleged Epstein Victim Emerge in UK Tabloid
    Pics Emerge Showing Prince Andrew, Bill Clinton Next to Epstein’s Late ‘Complicit’ Maid
    Bill Clinton Blasted 'Awful Legacy' of Obama Administration Four Years Before Backing Joe Biden
    Hillary Clinton Limits Replies to Own Tweet About Bill's Birthday, But Fails to Escape Epstein Jabs
    Trump Will Be 'Stacking Sandbags' Around White House in His Fight for Re-Election, Bill Clinton Says
    Tags:
    US, Los Angeles, Ghislaine Maxwell, dinner, US, Bill Clinton
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Russia Marks 640th Anniversary of The Battle of Kulikovo With a Three-Day Festival
    Russia Marks 640th Anniversary of the Battle of Kulikovo With a Three Day Festival
    Trumpian Truths
    Trumpian Truths
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse