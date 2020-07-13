Register
09:55 GMT13 July 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    His Royal Highness Prince Andrew, Duke of York

    Prince Andrew 'Undoubtedly' Filmed at Epstein’s New York Mansion, Paedophile Accuser’s Lawyer Says

    © Sputnik / Igor Samoilov
    Society
    Get short URL
    0 0 0
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107816/97/1078169709_0:27:2872:1642_1200x675_80_0_0_ae8e912d189c991d25b3320dcf1c9d2d.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/society/202007131079867848-prince-andrew-undoubtedly-filmed-at-epsteins-new-york-mansion-paedophile-accusers-lawyer-says/

    As concerns are on the rise over the alleged taped footage of what was inside paedophile billionaire Jeffrey Epstein’s multiple properties, at least one of the high-profile names seems to not be leaving the headlines any time soon - the Duke of York.

    David Boies, the lawyer for alleged Epstein victim Virginia Roberts Giuffre, told the Mail on Sunday he believed there was "no doubt" the 60-year-old prince would have been captured on camera at Epstein’s Manhattan property, which he had himself admitted visiting.

    "We know there were cameras throughout the New York mansion and in Epstein’s other properties. We know there were a multitude of cameras and very large quantities of tapes", said Mr Boies, who is also representing other Epstein accusers.

    Mass speculations about the filming and home cameras were triggered by the arrest of Epstein’s suspected accomplice and one-time girlfriend Ghislaine Maxwell.

    Some suggested the British socialite could have grabbed the tapes with some presumed compromising content before she hunkered down after the convicted paedophile’s death in August 2019, a month after he was nabbed.

    It's claimed she's been on the run ever since, vehemently trying to shun the limelight until being busted at her New Hampshire hideaway on 2 July. Questions have arisen in the past few days about whether the arrested socialite will use the tapes - if she does indeed have them or at least knows where they are - as leverage to get a better deal in court.

    Actress and activist Rose McGowan
    © AP Photo / Evan Agostini
    Rose McGowan Calls to 'Now Get Bill Clinton, Prince Andrew' After Epstein 'Madam' Maxwell’s Arrest

    It’s believed the footage, gathered from Epstein’s Manhattan penthouse and possibly other properties including his New Mexico ranch and Palm Springs mansion, registered visits by Epstein’s inner circle, acquaintances, and "sex slaves" alike.

    Prince Andrew is known to have visited Epstein at his Big Apple home, reportedly staying in his own personal VIP guest room informally dubbed "Britannica".

    One of Epstein’s alleged victims, Virginia Roberts Giuffre, claimed the Duke of York had sex with her three times – including when she was underage in 2001, and one of these instances was at Maxwell’s London property, Giuffre claimed. Commenting on the allegations of him having sex with Virginia Giuffre (formerly known as Virginia Roberts), Prince Andrew argued that he has "no recollection of ever meeting this lady".

    Maxwell is set to appear before a judge for the first time on 14 July for a bail hearing via a video link from her New York prison cell, where she was transferred shortly after her arrest. She previously opposed the US prosecutor's request to keep her detained, demanding to be released on bail, as per a court filing.

    Ghislaine, the daughter of the late billionaire media mogul Robert Maxwell, was accused by prosecutors of "playing a critical role in finding and grooming [Epstein’s] victims", while a slew of Epstein accusers claim that she acted as his "madam" or "pimp", regularly driving from his Palm Beach estate in Florida to nearby trailer parks to "procure" vulnerable young girls for the paedophile between 1994 and 1997.

    Epstein's suspected "pimp" faces six different charges, including personal participation in sexual abuse and perjury, for her denials of facilitating Epstein’s sex trafficking, which could put her behind bars for up to 35 years if she is found guilty.

    Related:

    After Maxwell's Arrest Prince Andrew's Only Option is to Cooperate With US Prosecutors, Scholars Say
    Epstein 'Madam' Maxwell Thought Prince Andrew's BBC Interview Was 'Beginning of the End', Pal Claims
    UK Government Hopes Prince Andrew Will Speak to FBI Over His Ties To Jeffrey Epstein
    Tags:
    Ghislaine Maxwell, Sex Crimes, accusers, Jeffrey Epstein, Prince Andrew
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    The Sky is the Limit! Stunning Vintage Flight Attendants That Make Airlines Look Like Heaven
    The Sky is the Limit! Stunning Vintage Flight Attendants That Make Airlines Look Like Heaven
    Court Conniption
    Court Conniption
    Poll Results
    What Victory? New Poll Unveils How Much Americans Know About WWII
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse