Register
13:49 GMT17 May 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    His Royal Highness Prince Andrew, Duke of York

    Duke of York Alleged to Have Been at Epstein’s At Time of New Accuser’s Horrid Sexual Abuse

    © Sputnik / Igor Samoilov
    UK
    Get short URL
    120
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107816/97/1078169709_0:27:2872:1642_1200x675_80_0_0_ae8e912d189c991d25b3320dcf1c9d2d.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/uk/202005171079332019-duke-of-york-alleged-to-have-been-at-epsteins-at-time-of-newaccusers-horrid-sexual-abuse/

    A new accuser has come forward in the Epstein sex trafficking case, with court files claiming the lady, who was reportedly first hired by the convicted paedophile at the age of 17, was groomed by him for “commercial sex” and insidiously forced into a lesbian marriage.

    Court papers seen by the Mail on Sunday tells the story of another Jeffrey Epstein accuser, who is referred to by a pseudonym, Katlyn Doe, to protect her identity while an investigation is underway.

    The newspaper also obtained some insights from its sources on the matter, which indicated, in tune with official records, that the woman was at Epstein’s New York mansion at the time of the Duke of York’s lengthy visit to his financier friend.

    A source, who said she was also inside the property at the time, alleged the woman could have even given the Duke a foot massage while he watched the newly released movie The King's Speech together with Epstein in a cinema room on the mansion’s upper floor.

    According to the cited court files pertaining to a lawsuit now filed at a New York court, Katlyn endured seven years of atrocious sexual abuse by Epstein, who reportedly seized on her vulnerability due to anorexia and other unnamed medical issues and groomed her as a sex slave.

    On top of that, he is said to have promised her money for marrying a woman from his criminal sex trafficking network so that the foreign recruiter could get American citizenship. This allegedly happened around 2013, when same-sex marriages were allowed for the first time in some states.

    By the time Epstein, who stopped sleeping with 25-year-old Katlyn in 2014 because she "was too old", showed her the door, the woman had been paid only half of the promised sum of $20,000, which she reportedly needed for an operation.

    Katlyn knew that if she did not agree to the lesbian marriage and continue "to commit commercial sex acts, Jeffrey Epstein would cause her serious psychological, financial, reputational, and medical harm", the legal papers claim. 

    Her ordeal is claimed to have been one of at least three fake marriages ordered by Epstein to keep his criminal network members and friends by his side in America. 

    Last week, the Mail on Sunday reported, citing a source, that Epstein had specially arranged for three young women to meet Prince Andrew during his stay, which the Duke said he planned to use to cut ties with his friend.

    Business man on the -phone
    © CC0
    Lawyers 'Demand Phone Records' of Calls Between Jeffrey Epstein and Prince Andrew

    The source claimed the Duke treated his friend's house “like it was his” and stayed in a lavish bedroom suggestively referred to as “Room Britannica”. 

    One of the women was named as Latvian-born model Lana Zakocela, who has said she attended gatherings at the house as part of her modelling business but does not know if the Prince was there, while also stressing Epstein had never done her any harm personally.

    According to the British tabloid, Zakocela is not the woman named in legal documents as Katlyn Doe.

    Katlyn’s lawyer Bradley Edwards said last night that he couldn’t “discuss any of the current cases being litigated", with the Duke’s press service likewise refusing to comment “on allegations made by a so-called witness who has chosen to wait ten years to come forward and has chosen to remain anonymous".

    Andrew has already been accused of having sex three times with another of the financier's victims, Virginia Roberts, including once in 2001 at Epstein's New York home.

    Prince Andrew
    © CC BY 2.0 / Chatham House / Prince Andrew
    Prince Andrew

    The Duke has repeatedly and strenuously denied the claims, also arguing he didn’t know about Epstein’s blatantly criminal activities when he visited him at his estate, on the doorstep of which he was infamously photographed waving his hand at someone.

    Andrew has also been accused of refusing to cooperate with the FBI over the probe into the dealings of the late Epstein, who was convicted back in 2008 on paedophile charges and served some part of his term in jail. Last year, while awaiting trial on new charges - over the sex trafficking of underage girls - Epstein was found dead in his New York prison cell.

    Related:

    Epstein’s Alleged Sex Trafficking Victims Consider Suing Prince Andrew – Report
    Meghan Markle’s '$1Mn Tell-All' Interview Would Go Downhill Like Prince Andrew’s - Royal Expert
    Lawyers 'Demand Phone Records' of Calls Between Jeffrey Epstein and Prince Andrew
    Prince Andrew is 'Not Prepared to Co-Operate' With US Attorneys on Epstein Case – Report
    Tags:
    sex trafficking ring, sex abuse, paedophilia, Jeffrey Epstein, Prince Andrew
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via SputnikComment via Facebook
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    From Dead Lake to Mountain Devil's Finger: Glimpse of Mysterious Russian Region of Altai
    From Dead Lake to Mountain Devil's Finger: Glimpse of Mysterious Russian Region of Altai
    Glass House Gambit
    Glass House Gambit
    PPSh-41, a Soviet Submachine Gun
    PPSh-41: The Legendary Machine Gun That Helped Win WWII
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse