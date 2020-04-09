Register
07:34 GMT09 April 2020
    Ivanka Trump listens as President Donald Trump speaks during a conference call with banks on efforts to help small businesses during the coronavirus pandemic, at the White House, Tuesday, 7 April 2020, in Washington

    Trump Wanted Tom Brady to Date Ivanka Badly, But Were the Two Ever in a Relationship?

    © AP Photo / Evan Vucci
    US President Donald Trump has never concealed his open admiration for Tom Brady, who has recently parted ways with the New England Patriots. He even openly claimed on several occasions that the stellar footballer would be a good match for his most-precious-thing ever – his daughter Ivanka. But was there ever anything between the two?

    Apparently, Tom Brady has never dated Ivanka Trump, despite her father’s strong desire to set the two up, the ex-New England Patriots champ revealed during The Howard Stern Show. The radio host openly addressed Brady on the issue, visibly taking the new Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback by surprise with his question, which led to some confusion and uncomfortable laughs on the footballer’s part.

    “Trump always dreamed of you marrying Ivanka, and he told me he suggested it to you — but did you ever go out with her?”, Stern asked Brady, while referring to what he claims was a recorded conversation between him and the future US president back in the early 2000s.

    “That was a long time ago in my life…No, there was never that, where we ever dated or anything like that,” Brady replied, quickly changing the subject to talk about his daughter Vivian from the marriage with his model wife Gisele Bundchen.
    Tom Brady
    © CC BY-SA 2.0 / Jeffrey Beall / Tom Brady
    Tom Brady

    But Stern was not ready to give up.

    “I know it’s weird, but Trump wanted that. He wanted Tom Brady to, let’s face it, bang Ivanka and form a relationship, a power dynasty. You know that, you know I’m not making that up,” the radio show host continued.

    “He never suggested that to me,” said the six-time Super Bowl winner after a slightly uneasy laugh. “Look, it all worked out for me anyway, I married the woman of my dreams,” the footballer continued, referring to his wife of 11 years Gisele Bündchen. “'I think I married the most amazing woman, so I have no regrets.”
    Donald Trump stops to talk to New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady prior to the start of the game at Gillette Stadium, Saturday, 10 January 2004, in Foxborough, Massachusets.
    © AP Photo / Elise Amendola
    Donald Trump stops to talk to New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady prior to the start of the game at Gillette Stadium, Saturday, 10 January 2004, in Foxborough, Massachusets.
    “I could see you rather than Jared Kushner with Ivanka, honestly. I really could,” noted Stern, who has never been an outspoken fan of Kushner and earlier lambasted the presidential advisor for his handling of the coronavirus pandemic in the Unite States.

    In a 2004 interview with Playboy, Trump publicly suggested that Brady would make a “great combination” with his second child Ivanka.

    White House senior adviser Jared Kushner listens during the American Leadership in Emerging Technology event with President Donald Trump in the East Room of the White House, Thursday, June 22, 2017, in Washington
    © AP Photo / Evan Vucci
    Kushner Considers Creating National COVID-19 Surveillance System – Report
    Stern argued that the president even tried to set the two up, a story that was collaborated by the 2017 book of Donald Trump’s ex-wife Ivana, who said that her former husband wanted Ivanka to date the starring sportsman, but their daughter just “wasn’t into it”. Donald Trump then joked on several occasions that he “could had Tom Brady” as a son-in-low but “got Jared Kushner”, who is now working with the White House's coronavirus task force.

    Ivanka Trump married Jared Kushner in 2009 – the same year Tom Brady tied the knot with Bündchen – and the couple has three children together.

    United States, Jared Kushner, Tom Brady, Ivanka Trump, Donald Trump
