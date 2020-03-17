Tom Brady Quits New England Patriots, Leaves Fans in Uproar

One can only wonder what New England Patriots fans must be feeling right now as NFL legend Tom Brady has announced his intent to part ways with the team.
The likely most successful quarterback in American pro football history, who won numerous MVP awards over the course of his career, made this move after his team suffered a defeat at the hands of the Tennessee Titans during a wild card round in January.
"Although my football journey will take place elsewhere, I appreciate everything that we have achieved and am grateful for our incredible TEAM accomplishments", Brady tweeted.
FOREVER A PATRIOT pic.twitter.com/QSBOJBs4uy— Tom Brady (@TomBrady) 17 марта 2020 г.
LOVE YOU PATS NATION pic.twitter.com/lxSQZmnjPL— Tom Brady (@TomBrady) 17 марта 2020 г.
As news of this development spread across social media, many netizens appeared shocked by the announcement.
I am broken.— St. BrycenNFL ☘️ (@BrycenNFL) 17 марта 2020 г.
Tom Brady telling Julian Edelman he’s leaving.— Rex Chapman🏇🏼 (@RexChapman) 17 марта 2020 г.
I’m dead...😂🤣😭💀💀pic.twitter.com/uXiVndg2pZ
Wow. Just wow. Literally about to cry at work. I’m heartbroken.— Derrick Corriveau 🇫🇷 (@dcorriveau89) 17 марта 2020 г.
Some started speculating about what the footballer might do now.
Will be even more perfect when he signs with Tampa— Mike Clay (@MikeClayNFL) 17 марта 2020 г.
You know, I hate to say this, but I hope he goes to Tampa Bay and wins a Super Bowl and the Patriots go 3-13— Mr.Quindazzi (@MrQuindazzi) 17 марта 2020 г.
And there were also those who simply thanked Brady for everything he's done.
Thank you Brady https://t.co/eMUy7KiFdX pic.twitter.com/aqerLd0Bp6— Bostons Diehards (@WTP_BDiehards) 17 марта 2020 г.
17 марта 2020 г.
This is just genuinely sad @TomBrady. The fact you aren’t retiring as a Patriot doesn’t feel right, but you deserve all the love and support in the world. Thanks for giving me, my pops and my brothers something to bond over. You single handedly got me into the game. Thanks you ❤️— FaZe Banks (@Banks) 17 марта 2020 г.
All comments
Show new comments (0)