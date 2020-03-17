Tom Brady Quits New England Patriots, Leaves Fans in Uproar

While some social media users either expressed sadness about Brady's move or simply thanked him for what he's done for the Patriots, others speculated about the footballer's future career.

One can only wonder what New England Patriots fans must be feeling right now as NFL legend Tom Brady has announced his intent to part ways with the team.

The likely most successful quarterback in American pro football history, who won numerous MVP awards over the course of his career, made this move after his team suffered a defeat at the hands of the Tennessee Titans during a wild card round in January.

"Although my football journey will take place elsewhere, I appreciate everything that we have achieved and am grateful for our incredible TEAM accomplishments", Brady tweeted.

LOVE YOU PATS NATION pic.twitter.com/lxSQZmnjPL — Tom Brady (@TomBrady) 17 марта 2020 г.

As news of this development spread across social media, many netizens appeared shocked by the announcement.

I am broken. — St. BrycenNFL ☘️ (@BrycenNFL) 17 марта 2020 г.

Tom Brady telling Julian Edelman he’s leaving.



I’m dead...😂🤣😭💀💀pic.twitter.com/uXiVndg2pZ — Rex Chapman🏇🏼 (@RexChapman) 17 марта 2020 г.

Wow. Just wow. Literally about to cry at work. I’m heartbroken. — Derrick Corriveau 🇫🇷 (@dcorriveau89) 17 марта 2020 г.

​Some started speculating about what the footballer might do now.

Will be even more perfect when he signs with Tampa — Mike Clay (@MikeClayNFL) 17 марта 2020 г.

You know, I hate to say this, but I hope he goes to Tampa Bay and wins a Super Bowl and the Patriots go 3-13 — Mr.Quindazzi (@MrQuindazzi) 17 марта 2020 г.

And there were also those who simply thanked Brady for everything he's done.