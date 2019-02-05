Media Reveals How Trump Poked Patriots' Tom Brady About Failing to 'Win' Ivanka

As a former campaign adviser revealed, Trump delivered the jab to Brady during a phone call back in 2016, as he wished the legendary quarterback a happy birthday.

While US President Donald Trump has reportedly long maintained a friendly relationship with New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady, it turns out that at least once Trump playfully jabbed the athlete about not becoming his son-in-law.

According to The Daily Beast, the story came to light during the Omnishambles podcast by Jason Miller, a former Trump campaign adviser, who recounted how Donald called Brady on the latter’s birthday in 2016.

© AP Photo / New England Patriots Beat Los Angeles Rams to Win Sixth Super Bowl Title

As Miller explained, Trump made the call when he and his senior staffers were travelling by car between campaign events, and that the first 30 seconds of the call "were pretty conventional".

"Again, it’s a voicemail, that he’s leaving for him. So, ‘You’re the greatest of all time, you’re the best, I hope you’re having a great birthday, you’re such a great person. There was only one thing you weren’t able to do.’ And he kind of pauses," Miller narrated. "And he’s like, 'Ivanka chose Jared. That’s the only thing that you weren’t able to win at.'"

The media outlet also pointed out, citing the New York Times, that Donald Trump joked on several occasions that he “could have had Tom Brady” as a son-in-law but “got Jared Kushner” instead.

The football player and US President Donald Trump are reportedly on good terms, calling each other and playing golf together, and in 2015, a red “Make America Great Again” hat was spotted in Brady’s locker.

READ MORE: Daniel Radcliffe Tells Tom Brady to ‘Take That MAGA Hat Out’ of Locker

© AP Photo / Jacquelyn Martin Ivanka Trump Stirs Up Social Media With Her Super Bowl Chili

In 2017, former White House communications director Anthony Scaramucci said on TMZ Live that he thinks Tom and Ivanka may have dated in the past.

However, source connected to the Trump family debunked this claim, telling the media outlet that while Tom Brady and Ivanka Trump “have known each other for years”, Scaramucci’s claim “is not true”.

Ivana Trump, ex-wife of Donald Trump, also previously claimed in her book “Raising Trump” that Donald wanted Ivanka to date Tom Brady, but she “wasn’t into it”, as quoted by Business Insider.