Hundreds of Leaked Nudes and Porn Videos Emerge Online, but Sharing Platforms Denies it Was Hacked

OnlyFans is a social media platform that allows models and influencers to get paid for their private content through a paid subscription model. Hundreds of photos have now been leaked onto the internet where everyone can enjoy them for free.

The service that allows models, bloggers and sex workers to share their intimate photos and videos for payment was not hacked, its marketing director said after more than 1.6TB of leaked images emerged online.

“We have investigated claims of a site wide hack and found no evidence of any breach of our systems”, Steve Pym wrote on Twitter.

Instead, the platform suggested that there could have been a number of OnlyFans customers who acquired the X-rated videos and photos through their website, compiled them into a file and then shared it with the public for free.

We have investigated claims of a site wide hack and found no evidence of any breach of our systems. The content contained in the supposed “leak” seems to be curated from multiple sources, including other social media applications. — Steve Pym (@TheRealStevePym) February 27, 2020

​Hundreds of leaked pics have been circulating online for several days now, BBC Scotland journalist Vonny LeClerc noted. Some of the intimate photos even indicated the names of the people involved, according to LeClerc.

Have the image dump, it's real I'm afraid. Not everything, but there are names attached to very intimate videos. — Vonny LeClerc (@vonny_bravo) February 27, 2020

If OnlyFans’ system really did not suffer an attack, it could mean only one thing – someone tried to do an act of charity and provide social media users with stockpiles of free porn, that normally should have been paid for in order to generate revenue for sex workers. The news has also put a focus on the issue of re-sharing and other security loopholes the platform has.