Calvin Harris’s Allegedly Leaked Nudes Leave Fans Open-Mouthed

Several uncensored photos featuring a close-up image of male genitalia have been going around social media and many have speculated that they could be of Scottish producer and author of “How Deep Is Your Love” Calvin Harris, following an alleged leak from his private photo storage.
The musician has not confirmed or denied the legitimacy of the photos that can be easily accessed online using the hashtag #CalvinHarris, but fans suggested that a lower part of the face of a bearded person in question, visible on one of the photos, very much resembles Harris.
Twitter users were quick to point out and make fun of the peculiar shape and gigantic size of the genitalia, joking that it very much reminded them of dinosaurs, aliens or some other monstrous creatures.
Land before whut?!?!!!#CalvinHarris #CalvinHarrisleaked pic.twitter.com/O2QcTD6jcA— AltBlue (@AltBlue2) February 4, 2020
a nude do calvin harris pic.twitter.com/QuYyteoPSM— leonardo (@wtfuckg) February 3, 2020
It just looks so angry... #CalvinHarris pic.twitter.com/Cx9DEMMcgv— A Messy Benj Who Loves Drama (@halfleopard) February 3, 2020
Me seeing Calvin Harris leaked photo. Tang inang yan. pic.twitter.com/gHsmkOTKzv— kiefer hindi ravena (@kieferdy) February 4, 2020
Calvin Harris pic.twitter.com/FzdFWM7pbO— RICH (@RichRuiz_) February 4, 2020
Calvin Harris’ leak pic.twitter.com/iFf24itOXq— lndra (@lndra__) February 4, 2020
Calvin Harris would like to say hello.#CalvinHarris pic.twitter.com/KWXdnA5bsY— DeeDee Holliday (@deedeeholliday_) February 3, 2020
moods after seeing the calvin harris nudes. pic.twitter.com/HwM5nAMIfp— GetawayKatherin (@GetawayKatherin) February 2, 2020
Whatever happens, it is clear that the distinguished producer is now famous for far more than his achievements in the music industry.
