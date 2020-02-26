US Stocks Plummet in Three-Day Dive Over Coronavirus Concerns

US stocks plummeted Wednesday, with the Dow Jones Industrial average falling over 100 points, due to concerns over the global COVID-19 outbreak.

The S&P 500 fell by around 11 points Wednesday. The Nasdaq Composite was up by around 0.17%.

Monday closed with the Dow Jones Industrial Index down by 1,031.61, the S&P 500 by 111.86, and the Nasdaq Composite by 355.31 points. At its lowest, the Dow posted a loss of nearly 1,100 points earlier in the day. On Tuesday, the Dow Jones falling 879 points, bringing the overall number to 1,900 – the worst two-day percentage loss since 2016.

Markets started tumbling after Us Centers for Disease Control and Prevention officials warned that the situation regarding the coronavirus in the United States may worsen.

“Ultimately we expect we will see community spread in the United States,” Nancy Messonnier, director of the CDC’s National Center for Immunization and Respiratory Diseases, is quoted as saying Tuesday by NPR, referring to widespread transmission of the coronavirus within the US. “It’s not a question of if this will happen but when this will happen, and how many people in this country will have severe illnesses.”

The latest data by the Johns Hopkins Center for Systems Science and Engineering, there are currently 59 cases of the novel coronavirus in the US. Worldwide, more than 81,322 people have been infected with the virus.