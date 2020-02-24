Register
24 February 2020
    Trader John Santiago, center, works on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange, Monday, Aug. 24, 2015

    US Stocks Plummet 1,031.61 Points Amid Concerns Over Growing Coronavirus Cases

    © AFP 2019 / Richard Drew
    Business
    US stocks fell sharply Monday, tumbling more than 1,000 points as new COVID-19 coronavirus cases were documented by health officials, which promptly stoked fears that the spreading virus would draw out a slowdown of the world economy.

    Stocks closed with the Dow Jones Industrial Index down by 1,031.61, the S&P 500 by 111.86, and the Nasdaq Composite by 355.31 points. At its lowest, the Dow posted a loss of nearly 1,100 points earlier in the day.

    Monday’s closing figures marked the Dow’s largest one-day drop within the last six months and completely wiped out gains made in the year thus far, according to the Wall Street Journal.

    “The second-largest economy in the world is completely shut down. People aren’t totally pricing that in,” Larry Benedict, CEO of The Opportunistic Trader, told CNBC, adding that some parts of the US market were stretched. “It seems like there’s much more to come.”

    American Airlines and Delta Air Lines were struck particularly hard, seeing losses of more than 7%, while other travel-related stocks also took hits: Booking Holdings - the operator of Priceline and Kayak - fell by 6.7%.

    Neither Apple nor its suppliers were able to escape the massive plunge. CNBC reported that shares of the tech giant were down by 4.3%, and that wireless chip providers Skyworks Solutions and Qorvo were both down by more than 3%.

    Apple’s low figures come after the iPhone maker indicated that it did not expect to meet its quarterly revenue forecast as a result of slowed production and crippled demand in China brought on by the coronavirus, which originated in China’s Hubei Province. 

    Although US markets had documented declines in the previous week over coronavirus fears, the New York Stock Exchange’s new losses came as the viral outbreak worsened over the weekend. In a Monday briefing, the World Health Organization (WHO) indicated that new coronavirus cases had surfaced in Iran, Italy and South Korea, which brought infection totals in the respective countries to 60, 152 and 833.

    "Does this virus have unlimited potential? Absolutely," Dr. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, the director-general of the health agency, said during the briefing. "Are we there yet? From our assessment, not yet."

    "For the moment, we are not witnessing the uncontained global spread of this virus," he added.

    The WHO officially recognized the virus as a public health emergency in late January. The agency’s latest figures note a total of 79,331 confirmed cases, of which 77,262 were documented in China. Outside of China, 2,069 cases have been confirmed by officials.

    coronavirus, Dow Jones Industrials Average Index, Dow Jones, US Stocks
    Votre message a été envoyé!
