US Stocks Drop 879 Points in Two-Day Dive Over Coronavirus Fears

The Dow Jones Industrial Average plummeted 879 points on Tuesday as fears of the highly contagious COVID-19 coronavirus slowing the global economy mount.

The S&P 500 settled at a low S&P and the Nasdaq Composite was fixed at 255.67 at the market close, adding to the sharp decline already endured by US stocks this week.

“Volatility is normal,” Art Hogan, chief market strategist at National Securities, told CNBC on Tuesday. “What’s scary about this particular drop from the all-time high is it has snuck up on us so quickly in a short period of time.”

On Monday, the market endured an over 1,031-point loss, marking the largest one-day drop in the last six months.

“When you juxtapose that against a mentality of ‘we don’t know how big this thing can get,’ that makes it feel like it’s a bottomless reaction in the market,” Hogan added.

The market's recent downward spiral comes amid investors' increased anxiety surrounding the continued spread of coronavirus in and outside of China, and its impact on the global economy.

