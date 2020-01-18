Register
    Former Playboy model Azzra Hughes

    Former Cocaine-Addicted Playboy Model Mulls Australian Premiership Run Amid Raging Bushfires

    New South Wales (NSW) firefighters, assisted by welcome rainfall in some areas, have reportedly in recent days prevailed over raging bushfires in Australia and are fighting back over scorched earth from the disastrous blazes that for months have imperiled the lives of animals and people.

    Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison has been consistently blamed for his delaying tactics in tackling the enormous calamity and its gruesome corollaries: dozens killed, thousands of homes destroyed and unique species including koalas literally thrown to the brink of extinction.

    Former playboy model Azzra Hughes, who has a criminal record of drug possession charges, will challenge Morrison and his cabinet, after she again appeared in court earlier this week.

    "Because her hometown Cobargo was affected by the fires, she saw how little the prime minister did for that, and she's thinking about getting into politics so she could make a difference herself", the model's lawyer Campbell MacCallum told reporters on Thursday outside court, according to The Daily Mail.

    Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison speaks during the unveiling of a Gandhi statue in the Sydney suburb of Parramatta, Thursday, Nov. 22, 2018
    © AP Photo / Mark Metcalfe
    Australia Prime Minister Morrison Says Govt to Allocate $2Bln Over 2 Years For Bushfire Recovery
    According to the media report, Cobargo was obliterated on New Year's Eve by raging bushfires that turned most of the town to ash. Hughes is reportedly extremely angry with the Australian prime minister, and is seriously contemplating pursuing a political career.

    Hughes repeatedly made headlines in local media last year after Australian police found cocaine in her home, during an anti-drug raid.

    On Thursday, the former playboy model was summoned to court regarding a recent incident in which Hughes crashed her vehicle into a parked car, The Daily Mail said. Hughes reportedly pleaded guilty to nine charges, including drug offences and driving without due care and attention.

