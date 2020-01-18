Former Cocaine-Addicted Playboy Model Mulls Australian Premiership Run Amid Raging Bushfires

Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison has been consistently blamed for his delaying tactics in tackling the enormous calamity and its gruesome corollaries: dozens killed, thousands of homes destroyed and unique species including koalas literally thrown to the brink of extinction.
Former playboy model Azzra Hughes, who has a criminal record of drug possession charges, will challenge Morrison and his cabinet, after she again appeared in court earlier this week.
"Because her hometown Cobargo was affected by the fires, she saw how little the prime minister did for that, and she's thinking about getting into politics so she could make a difference herself", the model's lawyer Campbell MacCallum told reporters on Thursday outside court, according to The Daily Mail.
Hughes repeatedly made headlines in local media last year after Australian police found cocaine in her home, during an anti-drug raid.
On Thursday, the former playboy model was summoned to court regarding a recent incident in which Hughes crashed her vehicle into a parked car, The Daily Mail said. Hughes reportedly pleaded guilty to nine charges, including drug offences and driving without due care and attention.
