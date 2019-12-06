New York Opens Doors For Solo Exhibition of Chinese Artist Du Meng

Chinese artist Du Meng's solo exhibition was launched at the Fou Gallery in New York on Nov 30 and will run till Feb 16. The exhibition, Meng Du: Embers, presents her latest glassworks and installations combining glass and fabric materials.

This is Du's second solo exhibition at the Fou Gallery, which aims to explore the connection between uncertain memories and the present, and between dreams and reality, while attempting to depict the invisible emotions deep in our hearts — the sadness, the fear, and also the hope — that have always existed there, intertwined and fleeting.

Du began planning the theme for this solo exhibition during the summer of 2018 when she attended the Glass Nexus Forum at Norths Land Creative in Lybster, the United Kingdom.

The sudden deaths of Du's grandmother and the husband of a close friend inspired the creation of her Letter and Ripple series, which includes nine small pieces. Another series in this exhibition is called Embrace, which, combining glass and fabric, was inspired during her time as an artist in residence at the Glass Program at Aichi University of Education in Japan.

Graduating from the graphic design program of the Central Academy of Fine Arts, Beijing, in 2008, Du, who was born and raised in Beijing, furthered her study of the digital art program at the Department of Glass Program of the Rochester Institute of Technology in the US.

In June 2016, she had her first solo exhibition in New York. The same year, she won an Honorable Mention for The International Exhibition of Glass Kanazawa in Kanazawa, Japan. In 2018, she won the 2018 Saxe Emerging Artist Award at the 48th Glass Art Society Conference in Venice, Italy. She is the youngest artist to present a solo exhibition at the Shanghai Museum of Glass.

