'Til Death Do Us Part: Major European Funeral Exhibition Opens in Moscow

The international exhibition Necropolis-Tanexpo World Russia offers a unique representation of today's state of the funeral industry and its most recent tendencies in Russia and across the globe.

Participants of the exhibition demonstrate new technologies for the creation of funeral products and decorations, the latest trends in funeral services, design and planning plus an overview of services offered by cemeteries, crematoriums and funeral homes.

This is the main event for the funeral industry in Europe attended by a huge number of guests. The primary goal of the Necropolis exhibition is the cultivation of new assertive attitudes in society towards the ethical, social, and ecological aspects of funeral activities.