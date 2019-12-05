'EXPLANT ANNIVERSARY': Blogger 'Celebrates' Huge Boob Implants Removal, Warns of Consequences

Sia Cooper, a blogger who tells her 1.1 million followers about motherhood and fitness, "celebrated" Wednesday the one-year anniversary since she removed her breast implants. The Florida-based certified fitness and nutrition coach revealed how her life dramatically improved after she removed her silicon boobs.

"ONE YEAR EXPLANT ANNIVERSARY. I cannot believe it’s been one freaking year since I removed my breast implants. Last year, I found myself on what honestly felt like the verge of death", Cooper said on Instagram, revealing the gruesome symptoms that accompanied her daily life since she underwent first surgery.

"I was 29 feeling like I was trapped in an 80 year old’s body. I was sleeping 12-14 hours a day with little to no energy to workout. My back and neck hurt daily. My hair was falling out in clumps. I was experiencing autoimmune symptoms such as joint pain and muscle weakness which prevented me from lifting weights", Cooper recalled, adding that the condition of her skin also deteriorated, along with awful "chest pains" that stopped her breath at random.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by SIA | FITNESS WORKOUTS RECIPES (@diaryofafitmommyofficial) on Dec 4, 2019 at 5:32am PST

After the Intagram blogger removed "the two large foreign objects" she instantly started recovering.

"Within a day, the color returned to my face and my skin started producing oil again. I could take a deep breath for the first time in 7 years. Within a month, I dropped 7lbs and got the energy back of a 20 year old. Within a year, most of my symptoms are either gone or improved", Cooper stressed.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by SIA | FITNESS WORKOUTS RECIPES (@diaryofafitmommyofficial) on Oct 12, 2019 at 12:08pm PDT

She also noted that she has not been warned that "ALL breast implants can cause cancer as well as autoimmune disorder symptoms", adding a philosophical point for all of those who decide to change their shape.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by SIA | FITNESS WORKOUTS RECIPES (@diaryofafitmommyofficial) on Oct 4, 2019 at 9:10am PDT

"Removing my implants has taught me to love myself and my body more than ever. I mean, the grass isn’t always green with bigger boobs", Cooper said.