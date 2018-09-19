'OWN MY BOOBS!' Model Places Her Breast Implants on Auction With Bid of $2K

The camgirl claims that after sharing her intention to undergo surgery to replace her implants with bigger ones via her social media, she started getting offers to buy her used silicon pads. The woman decided to sell them to the highest bidder.

Taylor Rose, who makes her living on an X-rated TV channel, has set an online auction for her used silicone implants following breast surgery. After she had her breasts enhanced to 30H, the porn actress decided to sell the 30G lumps, cut off her chest, cleaned and wrapped by the doctor.

​As the model told the British newspaper Metro UK, the doctor “even labeled which one was my left and right implant! I’m happy to sell them separately if there’s a demand for it.”

According to the reports, she came up with the idea of an auction after starting receiving offers when she said that she was going to have an operation. The current bid has topped $2,000.

​“I have no idea what someone will do with them, maybe they’ll put them on the mantelpiece?” she told the media.

​However, some requested some extras, as some asked to add worn pants or a pair of worn muddy trainers.