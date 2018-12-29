Kim Kardashian Lookalike Will Remove Breast Implants Due to Major Boob Explosion

Former Versace model Jennifer Pamplona has been forced to have her silicone implants removed after the right one exploded, Daily Mail reported. The model, who spent over half a million dollars to have Kim Kardashian’s curves and looks, suffered from chronic back pain due to the leaking compound and the weight of the breasts for two years.

While the surgery to remove her botched breast implants is expected to be held in February, Pamplona has made up her mind not to undergo any more operations to changer her body.

“We don’t entirely know what happened, but I think either the silicone was not put in the right way or was not good quality. I had so much pain in my back trying to hold the silicone, and when touching my boobs it felt like one of the implants was open. I went to my doctor who confirmed the silicone had exploded and now I’m set for surgery in the new year”, she told the media outlet.

The Brazilian-born model said that she didn’t want to take another risk and replace the implants:

“I think after I have the implant removed, I will not have another. The weight was tough as it was like holding watermelons, it was insane. I can’t imagine what it will be like not feeling my boobs there but I will just be glad not to have any more pain in my back. Before everything I would change was for beauty, now everything I want to do is to ensure I’m healthy”.

While trying to keep up with Kim Kardashian, Pamplona went through 30 procedures, including rhinoplasties, liposuction, fillers, bum surgeries and surgeries to remove eight ribs.

“Every girl wants to be a sexy Kardashian and from there I became obsessed with Kim. I wanted to look like her and as the world began to see how much I looked like her, I would have more and more surgeries. Every time I had a new surgery I would feel happy, beautiful and recognised – that feeling of being famous”.