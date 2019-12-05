'So Much Drama': Former Porn Star Mia Khalifa Comments on Gossipy NATO Video Leaks Dissing Trump

The two-day annual NATO summit, which ended in London on Wednesday, was vividly marked by an increasing divergence in the views of its member states on the future. Apart from strained relations between US President Donald Trump and his French counterpart, Emmanuel Macron, another curious and detail was caught on tape by journalists.

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson, French President Emmanuel Macron and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau were recorded on video standing together during the summit allegedly discussing in a mocking manner Trump's conduct in his news conferences, according to CBC, which earlier broke the news.

Retired adult film actress, now a sports presenter, Mia Khalifa, reacted on Instagram to a snapshot depicting the controversial video recording.

© Photo: Instagram / miakhalifa US President Donald Trump branded the leader of America’s northern neighbor “two-faced” after Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau appeared to gossip about Trump in comments caught on tape

"There is so much drama in this photo, it might as well have a BravoTV watermark", she wrote without elaboration, possibly unambiguously alluding to the video being fake.

Trump has characterized Trudeau as being "two-faced", suggesting that the documented dialogue was in reaction to Trump's demands to fulfill Canada's commitment to NATO by spending 2 percent GDP of the nation's on its military.

Reacting to the video, Trump abruptly canceled a closing news conference after the controversial footage with Trudeau, Johnson, and Macron dissing the US president went viral on social media.