Ex-Porn Star Mia Khalifa Shows Her 'Feel' of Alex Ovechin's Promise to Stay in DC

Alex Ovechkin, 33 - the captain of the Washington Capitals and a star player in the National Hockey League (NHL) - told local media ahead of the new season that he wants to stay playing for the DC-based team until the end of his record-breaking career.

“Of course I would love to stay in Washington, but I would say before, we’ll see what’s going to happen [...] I said I don’t want to play for a different team than Washington”, Ovechkin said Thursday, cited by NBC Sports.

His comment drew attention from a unique and some would say sex-infused fan of the Washington Capitals - former porn star Mia Khalifa. A now-retired adult film actress-turned-sports-presenter and a big fan of the hockey club, she shared her emotional response about Ovechkin's stated loyalty to the Washington Capitals on Instagram.

© Photo: Instagram/miakhalifa Mia Khalifa shared her emotional response about Ovechkin's stated loyalty to the Washington Capitals

This picture may leave not only Khalifa's fans, but anyone with a penchant for sensuality speechless as well.

Ovechkin has reportedly made a number of controversial comments throughout this summer about what he may or may not do once his contract with Washington Capitals expires. He hinted in August that he could retire completely form the NHL, NBC Sports reported.

Earlier, Khalifa expressed anxiety about the uncertainty surrounding the club's preseason roster. In particular, the former adult actress was frustrated with the possibility of the departure of two of the franchise's cornerstones - centre Nicklas Backstrom and goaltender Braden Holtby. The veteran star players reportedly are seeking contract extensions amid the club's complicated salary cap ahead of the season start.