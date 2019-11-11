Vinnie Jones Reportedly Receives Tribute Artwork From UK's 'Most Violent' Criminal Charles Salvador

Notorious UK criminal Charles Salvador, often referred to as the “most violent prisoner” in the country, has spent the majority of the last forty years of his life in prison over various violent crime cases and is currently is serving time at HM Prison Woodhill.

Previously known as Charles Bronson, the criminal, who changed his name to Charles Salvador in 2014, has reportedly sent his own art to his favorite actor and former footballer, Vinnie Jones, as a tribute to the actor’s deceased wife Tanya, who passed away from cancer 6 July after a long illness, according to the Daily Star newspaper.

The drawn artwork contained words of condolence and sympathy for Jones on his loss.

“Vinnie & Tanya Together Forever. CA Salvador 2019,” wrote Salvador.

Salvador also wrote to the actor to “be strong” telling him the he might be “alone, but never lonely”.

“Vinnie was chuffed with the art and couldn’t believe Charlie had it framed and engraved. He called it ‘very generous’ and added he was going to hang it in his house in LA,” claimed a friend of the prisoner, quoted by the newspaper.