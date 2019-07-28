UK's 'Most Violent' Prisoner Charles Bronson Claims Britain Turned Into 'Circus', Calls BoJo 'Idiot'

Dubbed 'Britain's most violent prisoner', Charles Bronson has spent the last 44 years of his life behind bars, largely in solitary confinement and has developed a reputation for violence both inside and outside of prison.

The infamous British criminal known as 'Charles Bronson' has branded Britain's new PM Boris Johnson a "f***ing idiot" in an interview with Wales Online on Sunday.

While admitting to not keeping up too much with politics he launched a scathing attacking on Johnson, calling the UK "a circus".

"I don't know a lot about [Brexit],” he says, “so I can't comment on it."

After serving time for armed robbery, Bronson made a name for himself as an underground bare-knuckle boxer before returning to prison after planning a second armed robbery in 1992.

During his second tenure in prison, he demonstrated constant violent behaviour towards other inmates and staff. He later received a life sentence after forcibly taking his art teacher hostage in Hull Prison in 1999.

The now 66-year old claims to have put aside his life of violence due to his new-found love of art, having adopted the name 'Charles Salvador' in honour of painter Salvador Dali.

Bronson plans to sell his prison art online to raise money for various charities and has written numerous books on his life.

He also established the 'Trash Knives, Not Lives' campaign, encouraging kids to stay away from gangs.

The interview outlined Bronson's plans for after he is released. Telling WalesOnline that he's concerned about "the new slang" and how he is "not into computers and all that sh*t."

"I want an old school life - keep chickens and pigs, eat me own eggs and bacon, grow me own veg, have an apple tree in the garden that I can hang a punch bag from."

"Might even get some llamas - love them llamas. I could eat a whole one on me own, ha!"

He named southern Ireland as his ideal destination for post-prison life where can "buy a cottage" and paint it "all the colours of the rainbow".