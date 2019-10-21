Register
21 October 2019
    Rihanna Angers Fans by Posting Video Featuring Song by Her Former Assaulter Chris Brown

    © AP Photo / Invision/Vianney Le Caer
    Society
    American singer Chris Brown has been involved in a number of domestic violence cases, the most prominent one being when he violently abused his ex-girlfriend and Barbadian singer Rihanna back in 2009.

    Rihanna faced backlash from her fans over the weekend after an Instagram post advertising her makeup line Fenty Beauty featured a song by her ex-boyfriend and alleged offender Chris Brown.

    Посмотреть эту публикацию в Instagram

    Gang Gang. just me and my #GlossyPosse !!! @fentybeauty

    Публикация от badgalriri (@badgalriri)

    Brown’s “Come Together” single, which plays in the background of the video showcasing Rihanna’s “Glossy Pose” collection, was quickly spotted by the singer’s followers, with some of them outraged over her peculiar music choice, considering the history of domestic violence between the two.

    “Sis ? Chris Brown in the background???” one of Rihanna’s Instagram followers wrote in fury.
    “NO SIS STOP THIS SHIT WITH CHRIS”, another user added in capital letters.

    One of Rihanna’s followers actually supported the singer, writing “I love these. And all you critical on this post over the music choice. Stop trying to make people victims”.

    Посмотреть эту публикацию в Instagram

    NEW September @savagexfenty is OUT NOW at savagex.com! 🐆 Grab the newest looks and get ready for the #SAVAGEXFENTYSHOW on @amazonprimevideo SEPT 20

    Публикация от badgalriri (@badgalriri)

    Rihanna and the American singer started dating back in 2008, while making headlines the following year after it was revealed that Brown had physically abused his girlfriend. He was then charged with assault and making physical threats, later receiving five years of probation and being ordered to stay several metres from his ex-girlfriend.

    Brown was also arrested in Paris at the start of 2019 amid rape allegations, but was later released by police with no charges being brought against him. While the alleged French victim defended her accusation, Brown still refused to recognise his guilt and failed to appear at the court hearing in Paris.

