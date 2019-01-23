Chris Brown Released After Being Detained in Paris on Rape Allegations

The American singer along with two other men were arrested on Monday after a 24-year-old woman alleged she was assaulted in a hotel in Paris earlier this month.

The woman who accused Brown of rape, a 24-year-old French model, said the R&B star tried to rape her during a party at the Mandarin Oriental Hotel in Paris on 16 January.

“It’s still too difficult for me to explain in detail what he did to me, but it was brutal and violent. He was menacing and aggressive. I was very afraid,” the woman, only identified as Karima, told Closer Magazine, a British tabloid.

She also claimed that Brown took her cellphone and that one of Brown’s friends locked the door and sexually abused her. After that, she said, Brown’s bodyguard also raped her.

“All I wanted was to go home. I was so scared,” Karima said. “They were three strong, aggressive and menacing men. There was nothing I could do.”

She explained that she went to the police only two days after that because she “didn’t want them to do the same thing to other girls,” and felt ashamed for having been abused three times by three different men on the same night.

Brown and two other men – a friend and a bodyguard — were arrested on Monday on rape allegations but released by French investigators the next day without any charges. After his release, Brown denied any wrongdoing, writing on Instagram: "I want to make it perfectly clear, this is false,” adding that this is “against my character and morals.”

Brown's lawyer, Raphael Chiche, said the R&B singer "energetically" professed his innocence and intended to sue for defamation. According to TMZ sources, Brown denied that he was ever alone with the woman who accused him of rape, and his girlfriend, Ammika Harris, who was among the more than 20 people just “hanging out”, said the singer played music on his iPhone that night.

This isn’t the first accusation against Brown. In 2016, he was arrested on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon after a woman told police he had threatened her with a gun and in 2009 he received five years probation and a community service order for assaulting his ex-girlfriend, Rihanna, in his car.