American Woman Booked for Assaulting Burqa-Clad Woman at Shopping Complex in India

New Delhi (Sputnik): An American woman has been charged for allegedly abusing and assaulting a burqa-clad woman in the Indian city of Pune, police said after the matter was taken to the US Embassy.

The victim was a 27-year-old doctor, visiting a shopping complex. She registered a complaint against the American woman, alleging assault by her in the area of Pune, reported Indian news agency Press Trust of India.

The American woman had allegedly asked the burqa-clad woman if she was a Muslim.

"When the complainant replied in the affirmative, the American woman abused her and started assaulting her", a police official said, adding that she has a mental disability and is undergoing the treatment.

He further said the American woman is prone to engaging in abusive behaviour and even behaved in an ill-tempered manner with the policemen after being detained. She did not stop at them. “When US Embassy people spoke to her on the phone, she even abused them when they asked her about her home state".

Police have registered a non-cognisable offence under Indian Penal Code Sections 323 (punishment for voluntarily causing hurt) and 504 (intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of the peace).

Under a non-cognisable offence, a police officer is not allowed to arrest anyone without a warrant and start an investigation without permission from a court.