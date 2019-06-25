Game of Thrones Author George Martin Speaks His Mind on HBO’s ‘Chernobyl’

The popular HBO miniseries, which aired in May and ran until 3 June, focuses on the world’s worst-ever nuclear power disaster, which took place at the Chernobyl plant in Ukraine, and was thought to be responsible for 4,000 deaths from radiation exposure, according to World Health Organisation estimates.

American writer George R. R. Martin, famous for writing ‘A Song of Ice and Fire’, the series of fantasy novels that provided the core material for the first seasons of the iconic TV series Game of Thrones, has had his say on the British miniseries ‘Chernobyl’.

“Terrifying, exciting, heart-breaking,” he put it emotionally in a tweet, adding that he binge-watched it.

“If this one does not win a truckload of Emmys, there is no justice in Hollywood,” he added, praising the production and specially singling out Jared Harris in the role of nuclear expert Valery Legasov for his “amazing performance”.

Binge-watched @HBO's CHERNOBYL. Terrifying, exciting, heartbreaking. If this one does not win a truckload of Emmys, there is no justice in Hollywood. And special shout out to the talented @JaredHarris for his amazing performance ... pic.twitter.com/07hxV0loj9 — George RR Martin (@GRRMspeaking) 25 июня 2019 г.

Russian director Danila Kozlovsky, who is currently shooting another film dedicated to the Chernobyl nuclear power plant disaster, also holds the British series in high regards and noted that he is not afraid of any comparisons drawn between his brainchild and the foreign miniseries.

The script of HBO’s historical disaster drama was penned by screenwriter Craig Mazin; episodes aired from 6 May to 3 June and depicted the devastating April 1986 nuclear plant explosion in then-Soviet Ukraine, as well as the heroic and unprecedented clean-up efforts and the investigation into the causes of the event that followed.

The explosion caused a whopping death toll, as 4,000 people subsequently passed away due to radiation exposure, the WHO said.