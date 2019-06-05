Welcome to Exclusion Zone: Tourists Flock to Chernobyl Amid HBO Series' Success

This year, 26 April marked the 33rd anniversary of the Chernobyl disaster; it took place in northern Ukraine at the height of the Cold War. The horrifying tragedy made the world fear the prospect of a nuclear apocalypse.

As people in the quarantined area were made victims to radiation poisoning, the number of deaths ranges from 4,000 to 200,000, with over 100,000 people having been evacuated from the Exclusion Zone.

The accident happened during a late-night safety test that simulated a blackout and power failure, during which both emergency safety and power-control systems were purposefully switched off.

Sputnik has compiled a gallery showing the present state of the Chernobyl Nuclear Power Plant and the city of Pripyat, located near the site where the major catastrophe occurred.