Real-Life Chernobyl Liquidator OUTRAGED by HBO's Distortion of Facts in TV Hit

Last month, HBO released its TV series “Chernobyl” focusing on the world's worst nuclear accident that occurred over thirty years ago in northern Ukraine. The show has turned out to be a success and even boosted the interest of public towards the history of the tragedy.

One Chernobyl nuclear power plant disaster liquidator, Yevgeniy Shevchenko, has expressed utmost indignation with the way HBO has distorted facts about the accident.

He cited the moment in the "Chernobyl" series when the decisionmakers ordered to cordon off the affected town of Pripyat and not let anyone leave it. According to the liquidator, this fact is misleading; he said that people were leaving the town by foot with no one stopping them.

"The aim of this distortion of facts is to shake the core of our state", Shevchenko pointed out.

The liquidator's remarks come after one Chernobyl tour agency, cited by Reuters, reported earlier that trip bookings to the Exclusion Zone in Ukraine had risen by 40 percent following the success of the HBO series.

The Chernobyl disaster took place in northern Ukraine on 26 April 1986 during the Cold War. The horrifying tragedy made the world fear the prospect of a nuclear apocalypse.